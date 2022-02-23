The Tahlequah City Council authorized the mayor and city administrator to negotiate the sale of Phoenix Park during a Feb. 22 meeting.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said it was time to consider selling the property, as potential American Rescue Plan Act funds are coming in, and the city has two grant writers.
"Fast forward 10 or 15 years from now, I don't still see that being a ball field, and that was a ball field in the '70s," said Ratliff. "Now is our opportunity to invest in our kids, and I think it's run its full course."
Ratliff reminded the board that the city made an arrangement with the Anthis-Brennan family, and the sports complex is where a majority of all games are played.
"I think it would be easier on the city; I think it would be easier on staff. I think it would be easier on the Parks and Recreation Department, for sure, if everything was housed in one location," said Ratliff.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker read from a disposition of city-owned surplus real property, and asked Ratliff if the city had exhausted all possible options for reusing the property, and if the city provided a vehicle of collaboration wherein the community had voiced its input.
"[For] the reusability, I can foresee this potentially being some practice fields. I don't speak for 17,049 [city residents], and there may be some interest if somebody has an idea. But in the last three years I've been sitting [on the council], no one has even come to me [and said, 'we could turn Phoenix Park into'...]," said Ratliff.
Ratliff told Baker the challenge to repurpose the property would involve finding a place for kids to play ball. Baker said he agreed with what they were trying to do, but he wanted to know if they were doing it correctly.
"If we haven't asked the city or the community what they may want to do with that property, that's something we might want to at least talk about or [give people] the ability to come to us," said Baker.
Ward 3 Stephen Highers said they will be giving the public a chance to voice their opinions on certain aspects of city business.
"[It will be as we do] with community meetings and talk about how we're going to the ARPA funds. This would be part of that conversation, and I think what we're doing tonight is the first step in the ability to start that conversation," said Highers.
Ratliff said he was open to all suggestions on the property.
"I have not had anybody come to me with something that was like, 'Man, that's the ticket right there.'' The other challenge with that, Keith, is, the only thing in my mind ... and the only thing that's a potential possibility is reinvesting in those fields to make them new again," said Ratliff.
Ratliff pointed out the challenge will be the cost of renovating the fields.
"If you put something else in that space - City Hall, a YMCA, or a pavilion - now all of a sudden, your kids don't have a place to play," he said.
Baker kept asking if negotiating the sale of the property was in compliance with the city's intent to reuse it.
Grant Lloyd, city attorney, said it's the city administrator's responsibility to determine whether the property would enhance economic or residential development. Lloyd said that from what he had heard during the meeting, it was determined that the property could enhance development, while the public purpose isn't as useful there.
"I agree that the statement, 'negotiating sales', sounds a little bit different, but it's coupled with this policy and he has to follow policy in negotiating," said Lloyd.
Mayor Sue Catron added that the city has been putting funds into the renovation of Phoenix Park every year she's been in office.
"Before we put a lot more [funds] into Phoenix Park, I think we need to determine whether this is our goal moving forward," she said.
In other business, Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis and Municipal Court Clerk Mandy King said last year's warrant program was a success, so they are implementing it for a second time. Defendants with failure-to-pay warrants can remit half of the amount owed by between March 1 and May 31, and the other half will be waived.
"It gives defendants a chance to have a fresh start, get everything paid off, wipe out any warrants and get going," said King.
The board gave its nod to operational changes to Tahlequatics, as requested by Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Torrento.
"We just wanted to make a couple of changes for Tahlequatics. I know last year, due to COVID, and the year before, we went to sessions where they had to schedule an appointment to get in on that swimming session," she said.
They now want to discontinue those sessions and open the pool to the public all day. Tahlequatics would be open noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
"On Tuesdays, we used to just do parities in July, and we're going to open it up in June and July. That would [mean we would want] to raise the admission fee. Admission was $5 and we're asking it to go up to $5.50," she said.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m., inside the council chambers at City Hall.
