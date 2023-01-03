The Tahlequah City Council, during a Jan. 3 meeting, listened to recommendations from 2020 for future Charter revisions.
The Council approved a resolution calling for a special election on Feb. 14 that would include the proposed changes. The election is set to vote in a mayor and Ward 3 and Ward 4 councilors.
The proposed changes for the charter included: considered amendments to the charter at any general or special election; increase the number of council in each ward from one to two; a mechanism for voters to oust an officer or councilor who isn’t representing them well; applying gender-neutral terms throughout the charter; the removal of obsolete language concerning the police and firefighters’ pension fund; and allowing the city to exercise the same powers as the state law concerning urban renewal projects.
Peggy Glenn, who chairs the charter review committee, shared the process they used when it came to recommended proposals.
“We are an aldermanic form of government. We’re one of two in the state of Oklahoma with a population of over 10,000,” she said. “Right now, the mayor is less than part-time in the charter, but more than part-time in actuality and certainly the pay does not represent the time put into that.”
Glenn explained how the city’s charter was initially approved in 1940, when Tahlequah’s population stood at 3,027. She said the city has grown five times the population since then.
There is no recommended change as to the aldermanic form of government, and the committee suggested alternative forms of government wherein a vote on that matter could be put on future ballots.
The second recommendation is to remove the positions of street commissioner and city treasurer as elected officials. Glenn said others agree the two positions are best appointed and hired, as opposed to elected.
“The city treasurer doesn’t even require anyone with any background in numbers at all, based on what’s in the charter. You kind of get what you vote for, whereas someone who's hired as the director of finance or a similar title would have to have that background,” she said.
The same goes for street commissioner as the charter states for that position. Glenn said no specific duties of the street commissioner are detailed.
“That is the only elected position for which there is nothing in the charter, except that person shall be elected and the person shall carry out the legal orders of this body,” Glenn said.
The third proposal is to consider whether the police chief should continue to be elected. Glenn said eight other municipalities in the state do so. She said Police Chief Nate King feels it is important for that position to be elected.
“There are some drawbacks to that, and it’s possible we could get someone who has no certification whatsoever, with CLEET certification with law enforcement background. It hasn’t happened, but it’s certainly not a requirement currently,” she said.
The fourth and final recommendation is to waive the specialized skills and training required of the city clerk when deciding if the position should continue to be elected.
“Technology is super-important and I believe our current city clerk can attest to that. It became more important [during] COVID. It’s essential to serve as a city clerk and the training that a city clerk has to undergo to succeed in their position,” she said.
Councilors asked Glenn for clarification on some of the proposed recommendations. While the agenda item was for discussion only during Monday’s meeting, the committee submitted recommendations for the next charter review committee.
In other business, the board gave its nod to the 2023 Fresh Start Program, wherein defendants with failure-to-pay warrants can remit half of the amount owned in the spring, and the other half will be waived. Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis and Municipal Court Clerk Mandy King said this will be the third year for the program.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m., inside the council chambers at City Hall.
