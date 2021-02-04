The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a City Council Candidate Forum Thursday evening, during which each of the four candidates was asked five questions by moderator Michael Stopp.
The first question focused on the My Tahlequah 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Candidates were asked to gauge its effectiveness.
Keith Baker, who is running for the Ward 2 slot, said the plan doesn’t get to the "nitty-gritty," adding its effectiveness is only as strong as the infrastructure it’s built upon.
“My viewpoint comes from construction. I’m talking about alleged water, sewer, much less the roads that need to [be] completed,” said Baker. "The resources needed will take – in the next 20 years, they'll double. The plan talks about putting trees and sidewalks along roads, but it doesn’t talk about how, and what is required to make ADA-compliant sidewalks.”
Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long, who is seeking re-election, explained her role as the plan was being developed.
“I cannot comment on the effectiveness of plans in other communities. However, I feel that for the comprehensive plan to be effective, we as city leadership must follow that document,” said Long. “Our current administration is committed to the proper implementation of that plan. I truly believe the effectiveness will be derived from the communication dynamic within our council and city leadership.”
Gary Cacy, who is vying for the Ward 2 office, described the plan as a guide to help develop visions and goals for the future. He said comprehensive plans can be useful tools if used properly.
“They give us an overall direction of where we want to go. I believe that an effective comprehensive plan has to have a buy-in from city leaders, as well as the residents of Tahlequah, in order for them to be effective,” said Cacy. “Vision and goals can change over time and so can a comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan we just adopted is not something set in stone; we’re not bound to it by the letter.”
Dr. John Uzzo, running for Ward 1 councilor, said his main focus is financial information and resources.
“My main concern is the financial reporting system we have in the city of Tahlequah,” said Uzzo. “I have before me the consent agenda for the last City Council meeting. The City Council approved the monthly check register, not the financial statements or books of records, but a check register.”
Uzzo said check registers don’t explain how funds are spent or how much money is owed.
The candidates were asked what part of the comprehensive plan they will focus on.
Long’s goal is to work on community character, parks, utilities, and economic development.
“Tahlequah is a tourist town and has long known the benefits of our lake, river, and cultural assets. However, we have recently learned the value of having vibrant park systems,” she said.
Since Long has been in office, the long-awaited Anthis Brennen Sports Complete was introduced, along with construction of the Tahlequah Trails, the Tahlequah Mission Park Project and the Dog Park.
Baker said real estate that's ready for development, without accruing further cost, is in the area of the Bertha Parker Bypass and East Downing Street.
“That motel was just demolished last week, and thanks to the foresight, the TPWA, and its governing body. When building a bypass, you can have retail, the additional restaurants, and housing with negligible costs,” he said. “Why? Because the infrastructure is already there.”
Cacy's focus is housing and neighborhoods, parks and recreation, and infrastructure — specifically, streets and sidewalks.
“I think housing is always an issue for a growing community. I think we can do that by identifying commercial, residential, and historic corridors in town, and getting our development course they can follow in that development,” said Cacy.
He said to keep residents here and attract new people, more outdoor activities and recreation are needed.
Uzzo spoke about the "road diet" on East Downing Street, as that area is in Ward 1.
“It really bothers me that this stuff is not incorporated into the plan, and I believe it to be detrimental to Downing,” said Uzzo.
The third question pertained to challenges the city has faced over the past few years. Candidates were asked what they see as the solution to the biggest challenge.
Cacy cited economic recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially to small businesses. He said it’s important to focus on the promotion of small businesses and attracting new businesses.
“We need to find ways of possibly exploring, maybe incentives for our residents to shop local,” he said.
Cacy would like to partner with river and lake representatives to promote tourism.
Uzzo stated the financial reporting and the need to stabilize financial statements is important. He said the auditor’s opinion of the financial statements indicates problems within the economic community.
“It’s very beneficial in the long run to know what people do, why they do it, and how much it costs,” he said.
Long said limited financial resources us a challenge, and Cherokee Nation and Northeastern State University are the city’s biggest resources.
“Those entities spur economic development activities, which create increased sales tax revenue,” she said. “Both entities routinely partner with the city to allow us to expand and maximize our financial resources.”
Baker said coaxing big-name restaurants into town is a challenge. He said eateries such as Olive Garden require cities to have a trading area of over 100,000 people.
What’s next
A followup to questions 4 and 5 will be in the weekend edition.
