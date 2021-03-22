The Tahlequah City Council discussed amending ordinances related to fees or fines during a March 22 special meeting.
City Administrator Alan Chapman called it a “comprehensive change” that will establish a City Schedule of Regular Fees, and can be modified by resolution.
“It’s long overdue [and] some of these fees have not been updated in over 40 years,” said Chapman. “Take, for example, the cemetery fees; we’re asking for a proposed increase of $100 and this was brought before the Cemetery Board and approved.”
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons was asked about the increases to the building section of the proposed ordinance.
“This was a project we took on about eight or nine months ago, just trying to get to a point to where we could recover again from other cities what their charges were. We noticed in some of the things that we were doing we were actually losing money,” said Hammons.
Hammons said they looked at several cities: Muskogee, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sapulpa, Coweta, Glenpool, Wagoner, Tulsa, and Miami.
“Those are the cities we compared our fees to, and we considered we were well under what they were,” said Hammons.
For example, for street and public work fees, a street cut would normally cost $125, and Hammons said they are proposing that amount increase to $700.
“You think that’s quite a bit of a jump, but we’re getting ready to spend $8 million on fixing our roads, and as we spend $8 million — the last thing I want you guys to feel when you’re driving down the road is the bumps,” said Hammons. “So we’re trying to coordinate better with Tahlequah Public Works Authority, with the builders where you’ve also instituted a new policy if they can bore, they will bore and [the] places they cannot, then that will have to be cut.”
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers wanted to bring light to the Tahlequatics fees and look at adjustments there.
“I just think the proposal fees that are here are a little too much, especially as you’re looking at them compared to where they have been,” said Highers. “Today, we received the comparison the pool’s around, and it just reaffirmed my belief that they’re a little too much.”
Highers said the fees have gone from an affordable private pool party to the highest, outside of Wagoner.
“While I’m not necessarily opposed to raising those fees, I think a little bit more thought should go into how much we’re raising those fees and/or giving another option,” said Highers. “Maybe rising the private party but not the public party option.”
There will be a second reading during a later council meeting before the proposed changes are voted on. The proposed changes will be available on the city’s website.
The board gave the nod to send a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration to request a certificate of authorization for the police department. Chapman said this was the first step in the process to implement a drone program for the city.
“The second piece of this, once it’s approved, will be for the police department to apply for a grant so it should be no cost to the city to have a drone and a drone program,” said Chapman.
There will be a certified pilot at TPD, and Chapman said there’s a commitment wherein the drone can be used in other parts of the city government.
“Our planning coordinator has use for a drone on occasion and also flood control hazard mitigation,” he said.
Councilors approved the purchase of a backhoe for the cemetery department in the amount of $101,799. Cemetery Coordinator Jennifer Cruwell said the item has been in the budget for a few years and the cost has gone up.
“This is something that is definitely necessary for the cemetery, because our current one is old, it’s costing us too much in maintenance, and it’s just better to get a new one,” said Cruwell.
The new equipment will be shared among other departments.
“We’re going to be sharing it with the street department and parks and recreation, but it will primary stay at the cemetery for maintenance purposes. As long as we’re not using it, it’s available to other departments, making it a pretty good deal,” said Cruwell.
The board took no action related to the COVID-19 pandemic or a separate vote on a question of emergency as related to the City Charter.
“Council, this item is on the agenda in case there is any action that you would like to take as regard to COVID-19,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “This is the opportunity if you have anything you’d like to say or do.”
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
