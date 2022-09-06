The Tahlequah City Council discussed a potential move for first responders during a Sept. 6 meeting.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King and Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker hold monthly emergency services department head meetings, which include EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and more.
“We started about two years ago working toward consolidating 911, getting everybody under the same roof. For over 20 years, we’ve had a 911 center, and city of Tahlequah dispatch is not been part of that facility, wherever it’s at,” King said.
He explained that since city dispatchers are at the city jail, they cannot move to the Cherokee County 911 Center.
One of the biggest hindrances was how were they going to pay for the move and the equipment to be under the same roof.
“About 90 days ago, Cherokee Nation announced at a 911 meeting that they are going to be pulling out of the 911 center in 2024. They’re building their own call center, so CN EMS dispatch will be leaving, which cuts our 911 center down to two call-takers: Northeastern Health System and fire dispatcher and CCSO,” King said.
The Cherokee County Commissioners also spent American Rescue Plan Act funds on all new equipment for the 911 center.
“Our biggest hurdle that we have in our original talks was [gone]; we cleared it. Equipment’s bought, we don’t have find $300,000 per entity to buy it, but 911 is going down to two call-takers,” he said.
King met with the sheriff’s office, NHS, the 911 center board about moving 911 to the Tahlequah Police Department.
“We have the square footage, we’re already paying utilities on the space they would move into, and it puts us in the same room to be the third or fourth call-taker in a room to help carry the load of 911 — or share that load of 911 — which I think is a responsibility of the city,” King said.
The 911 trust authority board voted “in principle in a way” to move to the PD, according to King.
He estimates it would cost $100,000 in remodeling to office the five administrators from the 911 center and set up the area where dispatchers will work. The driver’s license exam room would have to be relocated.
“What a lot of people don’t know, even in meetings I’ve had with city administration, when you call 911 in the city limits of Tahlequah, it’s not a Tahlequah Police dispatcher that initially answers the phone. It’s a call-taker at the 911 center who talks to you, gets your information, and then when they determine where you’re at, what’s your need, then they transfer your call to the police department. You’re talking 45 seconds, maybe two minutes tops of a delay, in response time for that transfer to happen,” King said.
Baker reiterated what King said and told councilors that seconds count when it comes to an emergency call. The location of the PD has better elevation where there’s a “clear line of sight” to the city’s tower.
“It will eliminate the transfers as Nate said, faster response, and everyone in the same room and everyone’s on the same page. With everything going on in today’s society, that’s a must, and everybody needs to be on the same page, especially when we’re talking about lives,” Baker said.
Mayor Sue Catron asked King if the pay rate for dispatchers of the different entities was approximately the same, so there was no conflict in regard to “I’m doing the same job then getting paid significantly different.” King said he believes TPD dispatchers start out a $1 more an hour than what CCSO dispatchers do.
“Chief Baker and I are in an agreement; ultimately we would both like to see all dispatchers under one entity. The 911 [center] hires, manages, dispatch for every emergency services within the county. I don’t know right now if everybody is ready to let go of their dispatchers,” King said.
The move was discussion only during Tuesday’s meeting and no action was taken.
In other business, the board gave its nod to the extension of the TPD Recruitment and Hiring Incentive agreement for the fiscal year. King said the agreement expired and he was bringing it to council to see if they wanted to bring it back for another year.
Initially, certified officers would get a $10,000 incentive, while uncertified would get $5,000. King added the position of dispatcher to the proposal for a $3,000 incentive, and said that will be paid out over two years. The $10,000 is to be paid out in four installments for new hires who were CLEET-certified.
The payback for the incentive was due in full at the time of termination, or at the time someone's employment ended.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff asked King if he thought there was value with the agreement, and added that it hasn’t done anything for TPD yet.
“We’re in a unique time in law enforcement. Not only for people coming in the field, but then when you have McGirt, and the CNMS overnight has tripled in size. You’ve got a lot more bites at the apple, but the apple is the same size as it always was,” King said.
Catron said there was an officer who received the first amount of the four installments on his first paycheck and then was no longer with the PD shortly after. The other installments were to be paid after the completion of field-training.
“Would it make sense to postpone that first payment until maybe pay both after the successful completion of the field-training program?” Catron asked.
King and the rest of council agreed, and the amendment was added to the agreement.
What’s next
A followup to Tuesday’s meeting will be printed in the Thursday, Sept. 8 edition of TDP.
