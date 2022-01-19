The Tahlequah City Council, during a Jan. 19 meeting, approved a hiring incentive bonus plan for the Tahlequah Police Department.
Police Chief Nate King said they sometimes have difficulties hiring qualified applicants these days.
“We’ve had dispatch positions open for about four months. [We’ve] offered it to a couple of people who had taken other jobs,” said King.
The City of Muskogee began this incentive for its PD in 2019, and King modeled his request after that one.
“I listed some detailed differences in ours compared to Muskogee has: One, I didn’t put it as a policy due to the short-term proposal, just until the end of the fiscal year. [I] extended the payment incentive from one year to two years. Muskogee pays all of theirs out at the first 12 months,” he said.
Certified officers will get a $10,000 incentive while uncertified will get $5,000. King added the position of dispatcher to the proposal for a $3,000 incentive, and said that will be paid out over two years.
“The number of certified police officers applying has gone down over the years. [As for] dispatch, we have really seen a big hit in the number of qualified dispatch applicants that have come through, and it’s just getting harder and harder to fill those positions,” said King.
King said this is a way for monies to accrue for those positions without increasing the department’s budget.
“My plan to fund this is simply holding a position open for an extra 30 days, 60 days,” he said.
The payback for the incentive is due in full at the time of termination, or at the time someone's employment ends.
In other business, the board was presented an ordinance involving the changing of city ward boundaries, which is required by the state after each federal census.
Connie Parnell and Ken Purdy are part of the Cit of Tahlequah Redistricting Recommending Committee. They explained the process and said they were happy with how everything fell into place with the report. Parnell is a former Cherokee County Election Board secretary; Purdy is a former mayor.
“The mission of the committee was to deal with, or take the finding of the 2020 Census with regard to the city’s population, which was 16,209 people,” said Purdy.
He said they looked at an ideal distribution of that population within each of the city’s four wards.
“If we take that number and we divide it by four, that gives us the ideal representation or distribution within each of those fours of 4,052 people. Of course, that’s the ideal, and that’s not the reality of what you see within those boundaries right now,” said Purdy.
The committee looked at the population within each ward, and how much of it deviated from the ideal distribution. The range of deviation was significant, according to Purdy.
“In Ward 1, the deviation from the ideal distribution was negative 16 percent, meaning that ward was underrepresented in that overall distribution between all of the wards,” he said.
Ward 3 was found to be at positive 25 percent, while Wards 2 and 4 were at 4.5 percent.
“We looked at a number of options on how to reduce those deviations, those differences, and get to the number that would be closer to an equal proportion of people within each of the four wards,” said Purdy.
The deviation wouldn’t exceed more than 4 percent for any ward in the final proposal. Councilors acknowledged the change, and the agenda items will be presented to them during a February meeting. The changes wouldn’t go into effect until April 1, if passed by the Council.
The board gave its nod Bison Civil, LLC for a Safe Routes to School project in the amount of $300,061. The contract will also allow the use of the Streets and Sidewalks Funds to boost the coffer.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the project was awarded to the city in 2015.
“We’ve come to a point of awarding the contract for the project to include sidewalk improvements on the north said of Ross [Street], from Chapman Avenue to Cedar Avenue as the base bid. And an alternative bid of sidewalks on east side of Maple Avenue from Fuller Street to the north side of the concrete-line ditch just to the north of Greenwood Elementary,” said Tannehill.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.