The Tahlequah City Council agreed to accept an Emergency Management Performance grant during its Dec. 2 meeting.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said it is a matching grant, and if accepted, funds should be available to the city fairly quickly.
"We are set to receive a $30,000 grant this year, and it is to be paid to the city, quarterly throughout the year," said Underwood. "In order for us to receive those funds, we have bring it before council, get your approval before the mayor can put her signature on it, and we can send it back."
The board discussed the adoption of zoning changes to six properties on recommendation of the Tahlequah Planning and Zoning Commission.
Truwell LLC requested a zoning change for the property on 2353 W. Choctaw St. from open display commercial district to light industrial district.
The property, known as the old Pepsi Plant, is intended to be used for the cultivation of medical marijuana with around-the-clock security.
Jasen Wright requested a zoning change on property at 123 W. Willis Road from open display commercial district to light industrial district. The location used to be the Stepp Mobile Home Park.
"This was previously an extremely ablated property with burned-out mobile homes, as well as remnants from other mobile homes and parts of that," said Wright. "The owner of this property does not currently have an intended use for this, so he wants to leave the options open to pursue interests of some commercial businesses."
David Dick has asked that property on 509 and 511 Circle Street be rezoned for building duplexes. The proposal would change from open display commercial district to a two-family dwelling district.
No action on the six properties were taken during the regular meeting.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Dec. 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
