The Tahlequah City Council approved amendments to zoning ordinances during an Oct. 7 meeting.
Tahlequah City Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said the board is proposing that a tourist home in R-1, which is permanent, can turn a residence into a short-term rental and "tourist court" will be removed.
"We had proposed to move it to R-2 in previous meetings, and we've decided again to take it out for less ambiguity between bed-and-breakfast and tourist court," said Johnson.
Among the possible items for zoning amendments: tourist home, tourist court, bed-and-breakfast, greenhouse and nursery, marijuana dispensary, marijuana processor, and commercial grower.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff made the motion while Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers seconded.
The City Council gave the nod to hire Alan Chapman as interim city administrator, despite the council's approving a "slowdown" on hiring last week. Councilors went into executive session to discuss the hire.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made the motion to hire Chapman at the rate of $45 per hour, but to limit his work to 25 hours a week. Councilor Ratliff seconded.
Mayor Sue Catron said even though City Attorney Grant Lloyd is Chapman's son-in-law, there is no conflict of interest.
"They are both contract employees, so neither of them is an employee of the city," said Catron. "They are addressing different concerns."
Chapman will replace former City Administrator Ed Carr, who was recently dismissed.
Action was denied to allow TNT crane rigging to close an area at 210 N. Muskogee Avenue for four days to perform work on a tower behind AT&T building.
Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals said the main street would be closed 24 hours for the full four days and crew would work 10-hour shifts.
His recommendation was to deny the street closure.
The request to convert Park Avenue to a one-way street from the south terminus to Downing Street, and restrict direction of traffic movements to northbound only was tabled until next meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.