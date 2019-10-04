The Tahlequah City Council approved putting potential options in place after officials discovered the general fund was running a deficit.
Mayor Sue Catron requested actions to control and cut expenditures, increase cash on hand, and boost revenue. She said the sales tax allocation has increased, and there is $85,000 more for the quarter than expected. However, that won't cover the deficit, she said.
The council took action during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
"I really think we have reached the point where we are going to have to make some changes," she said. "I know that there as been discussion that we have got additional revenue coming in and our sales tax is going to increase."
Catron said her findings were "concerning," and despite the CDs invested with Edward Jones -- four mature this month -- if changes aren't made, jobs could be cut.
"For the money we have in the bank, the allocation to general fund reflects a negative $761,038, and the allocation to the capital improvement fund is a positive $790,885, which nets out to a positive $29,847," said Catron.
However, she said she learned of an overdraft in relation to the city's health insurance reserve. Claims from the past few years have gradually pulled out more than what has been put back into the reserve account, and that fund has been depleted.
"That $500,000 is not there any longer, and we are going to fund our continued health claims from our general operating account," said Catron.
The mayor provided a list of potential actions for councilors to look over and add to after a lengthy discussion.
Ultimately, the council approved a moratorium on travel and a "slowdown" on hiring. The council must approve all advertisements to fill vacancies, and positions will be filled only after the departing employee's comp time or unused leave are paid out. Catron would also like to sell real property the city no longer needs, and turn all excess equipment into surplus.
The council agreed to Catron's request to reassign duties or use temporary solutions so vacated positions could remain "dark" as long as possible.
City Human Resources Director M'Lynn Pape asked Catron what would happen to the animal control manager position after the upcoming retirement of Glyn Ryals. Catron said the salaries for managerial positions have increased by 27.9 percent over the past four years, and they have gone from $871,000 to $1,114,000 annually.
"If we fill every position because we feel its duties are required, we are not going to be dropping this number, and if we don't drop this number, we are going to run out of cash," said Catron.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said it wasn't fair to make another city employee pull double-duty to fill Ryals' role without consulting with those who might be tasked to do it.
"I think just to arbitrarily put the moratorium on and then cut the dog catcher because it just so happens to be one thing on the chopping block right then, without any thought process to how are we going to fill that position or how are we going to cover that position [is wrong]," said Highers. "And do we even have anybody we can pull over?"
They mayor reiterated an earlier comment that she would love to fill every city position that comes open and to hire additional employees to do some of the projects that currently can't be addressed.
"If we don't find over $100,000 per month over the course of the next nine months, we're talking about sending everyone home," said Catron. "We're talking about cutting a large number of people when, if we take these steps now, we potentially can say we're going to experiment with reorganizations, we're going to move people around, we're going to redefine jobs so we can operate with less than what we are now."
Concerns from the audience about whether this meant the city was implementing a hiring freeze were cleared up by the mayor.
"What we have here is, in order to fill a position, you've got to bring it to the council and have them authorize moving forward before it gets advertised," she said.
The councilors then went into an executive session to discuss potential applicants for the position of city administrator. The job of the most recent administrator, Ed Carr, was terminated.
Highers motioned to put the city administrator position out for applications. Catron said despite the city's financial woes, this position could be justified.
"The perimeters around when we'll actually be getting a city administrator in place still have to be defined. It was anticipated it would take a period of time to actually hire a city administrator," she said.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers.
