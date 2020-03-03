The Tahlequah City Council approved a proposed purchasing card policy during a March 2 meeting.
Newly appointed city Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said the current policy has only two sentences and included a lot of "lateral." It states city purchasing cards are the property of the city of Tahlequah and are issued to individuals for authorized purchases only. It is the responsibility of each department head to properly control and monitor credit card use by employees.
The revamped policy states purchasing cards may be used for approved internet purchases, emergency purchases, and lodging while traveling on business. The cardholder must get authorization from Mayor Sue Catron or interim City Administrator Alan Chapman, and the limit is $1,000 per month.
"The new policy will provide some safe and sound procedures to follow on the purchasing cards," Hainzinger said.
According to the fraud examination report, the Arledge & Associates, P.C. team found improper journal entries, missing documentation, and other concerns with financial accounting records. A purchasing card was used to buy gift cards; expenditures were incorrectly posted to accounts; and employees failed to provide receipts for hotel expenses paid with cards.
"Purchasing card expenditures related to stormwater events were incorrectly posted to the stormwater penalties account on the general ledger, resulting in an understatement of both penalty revenue and stormwater expenses on the city's financial reports," the report said.
Hainzinger's request to approve an adjustment to bank reconciliations for old, outstanding checks was approved. He said the item was part of Chapman's "housekeeping" measure and would put money back into the General Fund.
"There's a total of $3,292 in either stale or dated checks that need to be debited cash and then credited to the General Fund," Hainzinger said.
The board gave the nod to lifting the moratorium to allow for advertising and recruiting for a planning and development director, and part-time laborers in the parks and recreation department.
Former Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson submitted his letter of resignation to the mayor Feb. 19 after seven years of service to the city.
The responsibility of the director is developing, revising and administering the zoning and subdivision regulations for new development and new construction within the city.
The council had approved a moratorium on travel and a "slowdown" on hiring in October after officials discovered financial shortfalls. With that, the council must approve all advertisements to fill vacancies, and positions will be filled only after the departing employee's comp time or unused leave is paid out.
Recognition for exceptional actions related to a structure fire on 324 State Street was given to several first aid responders.
On Feb. 7, neighbors Betsi Morgan and Dennis W. Davis Jr. tried going into the burning structure to rescue Bonnie Martin, but the heat forced them out. Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Waters pulled Martin out of the burning house. Martin suffered extensive burns to at least 90 percent of her body, and was airlifted to the hospital, where she died a short time later.
Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was the first officer to arrive at the scene as Waters was pulling the victim to safety. Gray, Officer Justin Leatherwood, Sgt. Bryan Qualls, Fire Capt. Kenny Barnes, and firefighter Zack Frazier rendered aid to all involved.
"They went above and beyond the call of to duty to try to help [Martin] and the citizens who were there sustained injuries and went above and beyond the call of duty for a citizen to do what they did," Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said. "The efforts they put forth to try to save Ms. Martin."
Waters received the Heroism award; Morgan and Davis received the Act of Bravery award. Capt. Kenny Barnes and Firefighter Zack Frasier received their awards from Hammons. Officer Michael Gray and Sgt. Qualls received the Police Meritorious Service medal; Office Leatherwood received the Police Lifesaving Medal.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers was absent due to the birth of his daughter earlier in the day.
