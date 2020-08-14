The Tahlequah City Council is slated to vote on calling a special election to amend the City Charter during a meeting Monday night, Aug. 17.
Based on recommendations from a charter review committee, Mayor Sue Catron will present a proposal to change the charter to increase the number of council members to two in each ward. Tahlequah has four wards, and that would bring the total to eight councilors.
Catron's recommendation to form a 2020 Charter Review Committee was approved during a June 1 City Council meeting.
"The last time a Charter Review Committee was convened was in 2010 under Mayor Ken Purdy, and periodically, it is good practice to review the structure and the rules that govern our city to determine whether changes may be needed or desired," said Catron during that meeting.
Catron said she met with 10 community members: Mark Gish, Linda Spyres, Brian Duke, Dower Combs, Bree Long, J.D. Carey, Carol Choate, Brian Hale, Yolette Ross, and Peggy Glenn, who chairs the group.
Catron is also presenting an amendment suggested by the panel that would give the mayor a vote on topics before the council and eliminate a designated time for the monthly meeting.
Catron will present a move to change the street commissioner and city treasurer from elected positions and add a recall provision for any elected official. Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals is slated to resign at the end of the month, while City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger was appointed in February after Lanny Williams resigned.
Elected officials in Tahlequah and other cities are rarely removed except through a vote of the people, but Tahlequah's charter lists two reasons an elected official could be removed: missing consecutive meetings or committing a felony. Williams stepped down after councilors pointed out he had missed a succession of meetings.
According to the charter, if an elected or appointed official fails to attend City Council meetings for 90 days without consent, the council can declare a vacancy exists and then select a successor. Elected officials here include the four city councilors, mayor, police chief, city clerk and street commissioner. Positions like city attorney, city judge and fire chief are appointed.
Tahlequah is one of just a few cities its size in Oklahoma that elects its police chief. In many cities, like Muskogee, the mayor and council appoint both the clerk and the police chief.
What's next
The Tahlequah City Council special meeting is Monday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is: 850 7968 1814; the password is: 283771.
