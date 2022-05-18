The Tahlequah City Council voted not to remove a member from the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority during a May 16 meeting.
TRDA Chair Josh Hutchins said the recommendation to remove Trustee Matt Brassfield was something that was not taken lightly as a majority of members voted to remove him. Hutchins wouldn't discuss publicly the reason, or reasons, for why they wished to remove Brassfield.
He added they don't believe Brassfield is a good fit, but that reason didn't make him a bad person.
"As mayor, you're aware that there's actually been - we don't have the authority to remove or appoint anyone to our own board and this is just a recommendation," said Hutchins.
Brassfield addressed the Council himself and said he was asked by the mayor to serve on the TRDA board, which has been a learning experience for him.
"I appreciate Josh not wanting to be public or drag things through the mud and so I'm going to do that also," said Brassfield.
He said elected officials have done a wonderful job coming together and stepping up, and he would like to learn to work within a committee.
"It's not always easy to try to assimilate into a group of work, arm-in-arm, hand-in-hand and pull together. I look forward to working with this organization and sharing my background and experience, knowledge of bringing diversity and jobs to this community," he said.
He said he hasn't seen a lot of return of the same excitement he shares and that TRDA appears to only be interested in providing money to the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
"There's some things that need to be brought to light and like I said I appreciate Josh, but yet you wanted to put this on the agenda. You wanted to bring this to light and I appreciate that," said Brassfield.
Mayor Sue Catron told the board that according to state statute, trustees of any public trust may be removed from office with cause. That includes incompetency or neglect of duties.
The trust indenture for TRDA has a separate reading in which the City Council can remove any trustee without cause.
"Those are the two legal statements that are there. I know that each of you have been given quite a bit of consideration as to how you feel that you should vote on this," said Catron.
She said she personally feels that if there is someone who is in a "whistleblower role" or is trying to point out issues, they're at risk of being voted out.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker asked for clarification on the state statute and B.J. Baker advised there was no cause given.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said the appointment of Brassfield to fill the shoes of longstanding trustees Mark Gish and Jeff Reasor was "controversial."
"Clearly, you guys aren't all on the same page but with that said, I think that there is some value in not everybody seeing things the exact same way. I feel like really what I'm hearing and based upon just my conversation with some of the trustees and with Mr. Brassfield, to me it seems like it's an etiquette issue, and I think there is no handbook for etiquette," said Ratliff.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long addressed her friendship with Brassfield and said he brings ideas to the table, even if those aren't of popular opinion.
Additionally, Long said she agreed with Catron when it came to voting someone out because they disagree with them.
Hutchins stepped in and said those on the TRDA board took the recommendation seriously.
"It's not someone annoyed me personally. There's a majority of us that voted on it and we took it very seriously. I don't appreciate being mischaracterized as voting someone off the island [over disagreements]. I said I wouldn't publicly talk about the problems, but they're there and it's way more than just etiquette and I'll leave it at that," he said.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said as Councilors, they should support TRDA's decision and it was nothing personal. Highers and Baker voted yes to the recommendation while Long, Ratliff and Catron voted no to it.
In other business, the board discussed the proposed 2022-2023 budget. Catron said the budget process was different this year as it was pulled together using a new software.
"Our departments were able to enter their information into the program directly. They entered everything that they requested and then we did some review of revenue, researched and reviewed from there," said Catron.
Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said the proposed budget is balanced and the balance sheet expanded this year compared to last year. He said there is still a lot of uncertainty with what the revenue will look like in the upcoming year.
The board will revisit the item in June.
Approval to hire an executive administrative assistant, a purchasing agent, an encumbering officer, a cashier and an animal control officer was granted. The board also hired a full-time laborer and three lifeguards.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m., in the city chambers at City Hall.
