A report of a city councilor who was purportedly living outside the city limits was confirmed to be inaccurate by the councilor herself and the Election Board.
The Daily Press received multiple reports that Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long is now living in Hulbert, instead of in her elected ward. According to the city charter, councilors must be actual residents of the wards from which they are elected. The definition of "resident" is one who lives somewhere "permanently," or on a long-term basis.
"I am very aware of the city charter and respect it. This has been a much-discussed topic in my tenure on council. If I were to move into the county, I would resign from my position prior to moving," Long said.
John Tyler Hammons, Tahlequah's attorney, said he is not authorized to issue legal opinions to private organizations when asked about Long's residency.
"This office is aware of the provision of the Tahlequah City Charter which requires elected officials to be actual residents of the city during their term of office. Whether or not a person is an actual resident of the city is a factual question which can only be determined by an appropriate fact-finding body such as the county election board or the district court," Hammons said.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell confirmed Long is registered on Baker Avenue.
"I do not live in Hulbert. My son and I very much live in our house on Baker Avenue. You can walk into my house and tell that it is lived in," Long said. "My son is very happy at Greenwood Elementary"
Long's house is not for sale and hasn't been on the market since 2003. She said she has no plans of moving or selling. Long graduated from Hulbert High School in 1995 and said she does spend a lot of time in the town with friends, her boyfriend, and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.