The Tahlequah City Council, during a May 2 meeting, agreed to have an outside attorney review and provide a legal opinion about the city’s fuel purchase contracts.
Mayor Sue Catron added information to the agenda item, which was sponsored by Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker.
“On Aug. 9, 2021, Councilor Baker sent a request to the City Clerk requesting all information she had on Native American Fuels LLC. He asked for the contract and supporting documents,” said Catron.
Baker has expressed concern during the past two City Council meeting as to whether the city appropriately bid a contact with Native American Fuels.
City Clerk DeAnna Hammons gave the June 19, 2003, minutes to the District Attorney’s Office, describing the approval of a contact for fuel at the Tahlequah Municipal Airport. The contract was between the city and Chapman Oil Co., and it was dated May 7, 2001.
“On Sept. 21, 2021, I received a request and provided to the City Clerk and DA’s office information regarding two companies which [City Administrator Alan Chapman] has had past involvement. These include Finish Line Fuels, which Mr. Chapman sold in the summer of 2019,” said Catron.
Fuel & Suppliers is the other company for which Chapman assigned his interest to Native American Fuels on Oct. 16, 2019. Chapman was hired as city administrator on Oct. 10, 2019.
“Along with these documents, I included check registers from the city’s accounting system detailing all checks written to either company. The last check written to Fuels & Suppliers was Aug. 9, 2019. The first check written to Native American Fuel was Dec. 26, 2019,” said Catron.
The mayor forwarded the information to Jeff Bryant on Oct. 22, 2021, as Baker reportedly contact him alleging irregularities. Bryant is an attorney for the city’s insurance provider, Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.
Catron said Bryant offered to review the circumstances, and he indicated it appeared the city and Chapman did everything possible to avoid any conflict of interest.
Baker asked the mayor when that conversation took place, and said she forwarded that information on Oct. 22 but didn’t have the exact date of when the conversation came back to her.
Baker then asked why that information wasn’t given to the councilors, and Catron said it was shared with them.
Hammons also provided to Bryant documents related to the fuel contract from 2001 to 2003. She gave him additional documents from January 2004 to November 2021. Those documents included words, “fuel, jet, oil, and Chapman.”
Catron said Bryant reiterated that the city and Chapman did everything possible to avoid conflict of interests, and he alleged that Baker called to ask him to stop his investigation, because “we’ve decided to go about it a different way.”
On Dec. 7, the information given to the DA’s office was also provided to each of the councilors.
Councilors went into executive session during a Dec. 16 meeting, wherein they discussed the city’s employment agreement with Chapman. Harvey Chaffin and Michael Vanderburg were present during that session, and neither one expressed concerned following that discussion.
It was on April 5 when Baker made an open records request, calling for a written response to his questions related to purchases from Native American Fuels by the city, and whether that was bid in accordance with state law. Catron said she provided a written response that started with councilors.
"On April 20, Councilor Baker visited with me at my officer and indicated he had a question that our city attorney may be conflicted with and he wanted me to allow him to hire and speak with an attorney,” said Catron. “I explained that I need to ensure that all four of the councilors have the same information at essentially the same time, and asked him to put his question in writing, and I would hire an attorney to provide a written statement.”
Baker sent a letter to Hammons that pertained to the hiring of an outside attorney. The letter included nine questions, most of which Catron said had already been answered. The mayor said she shared the letter with the councilors and explained it had been examined by four different attorneys – excluding City Attorney Grant Lloyd, who is the son-in-law of Chapman.
“I indicated that I have concerns about conflicts with the DA’s investigation. I also indicated that I do not want to withhold from the Council any information we have available,” said Catron.
She asked if the three other councilors had any questions they would like answered, and one responded, saying there were no further questions.
Baker said he never received anything from Bryant, and that it was the council’s "due diligence" to get to the bottom of whether the contracts were correctly bid.
“We, as a City Council, are to inquire into the conduct of any office, department or agency of the city and investigate municipal affairs,” he said.
Hammons clarified that most papers that come to her typically involved questions that require her to research.
“I follow through, and the DA initially had asked that things be kept confidential. So there has been a unique dynamics with everything involved, and legal associated with that,” she said.
Baker asked Hammons if she received any opinion from Bryant, and she said she didn’t recall.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long asked if they could use Bryant’s legal opinion on the matter, since he’s an OMAG attorney. Baker said he reached out to Oklahoma Municipal League to see if he could get an attorney’s opinion.
Catron said they could look into an outside attorney from OML, but that doesn’t change the fact that she has concerns about having four attorneys, excluding Lloyd, who are looking into this investigation.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said the issue at hand has been an "elephant in the room" for awhile, and they should be able to go the city attorneys, instead of outside representation, because there are two separate conflict of interest concerns.
“I think naturally what would happen is, if you would have questions, you’d go to the city attorney, and the city attorney is out of this one,” said Highers. “Then you would go to the other city attorney, but because of that relationship, he’s recused himself.”
He said the next step would be to reach out to outside representation for that final opinion.
Catron said the final opinion would be issued by the district attorney, and Baker added there’s a difference between civil liability and criminal liability.
“I would be happy to ask any of the attorneys who are already involved in this, for a legal opinion,” said Catron.
Baker said he gave the mayor the opportunity to hire an attorney and that she “failed.”
“You did have every opportunity to inquire to get one, and I went to you. I offered you that opportunity and you did not get it,” he said.
Councilors ended up voting to hire outside help to have Baker’s nine questions answered, and to have a legal opinion on all fuel contracts to the city.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers at City Hall.
