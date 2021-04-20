The Tahlequah City Council acknowledged receipt of the fiscal year 2020 Tahlequah Public Works Authority audit during an April 19 meeting.
Jake Winkler, Arledge & Associates partner, said her firm believed the financial statements were presented fairly.
“I will say we did have restatement in the current period, which can be seen on page 19 in note nine, along with what is actually being restated,” said Winkler. “It’s two primary issues related to capital assets and unbilled accounts receivable related to utilities.”
Winkler said they’ve spoken with TPWA management and are confident those issues will be resolved next year.
According to the report by Government Auditing Standards, TPWA was not accurately recording and reviewing capital assets between subledger and general ledger, and that finding was not corrected as recommended.
"The Authority did not maintain appropriate oversight of internal controls to prevent erroneous financial reporting. The Authority had several restatements that impacted beginning balances, as well as adjusting entries applicable to the current year," the report stated.
“Findings happen; these things do happen, and we try to catch as much as we can each year. Sometimes, things get missed and sometimes we do things wrong. I will say going forward, we will have this cleaned up and we make sure this goes off very well in future periods,” said Winkler.
The management response to the findings states TPWA acknowledged a weakness exists, and officials have identified members of the staff who will periodically inspect the capital assets register, and the depreciation assets.
In other business, Police Chief Nate King awarded the Life Saving Commendation medal for a young woman who went above and beyond to help a man who wasn’t breathing.
“As a lawman, I’ve been doing this since 1999, and we find ourselves – I wouldn’t say regularly, but at times in situations where we have to render aid to someone,” said King. “What we don’t see very often is a young lady who is not yet even out of high school with the poise, with the training, with the focus to not only call 911, but resuscitate someone and bring them back to life.”
Julia Lewis was driving on North Muskogee Avenue and Morgan Street when she found a group of people standing around a vehicle and what appeared to be a man asleep inside.
“She stops and gets out and quickly notices that he’s not breathing. When she does, she calls 911, starts chest compressions, and when he shows signs of life, she waits until EMS and police arrive,” said King. "Today, we’d like to honor her the Tahlequah Police Department Life Saving medal to be issued to Ms. Julia Lewis.”
Councilors approval accepting the STRONG Grant. Grant writer Sheldon Miggletto said the Oklahoma Department of Commerce received monies from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for COVID-19 relief response recovery efforts.
“We sought permission to apply for the funds for the city of Tahlequah, and I’m happy to report that the grant has been funded in the amount of $471,170,” said Miggletto.
Of that, $444,500 covers direct costs to specific entities and public assistance.
“We adapted the acronym: Standing Together Restoring Our Neighbors with Grace. This project will provide some food distributions, supplies and packaging, some shelving, some cold food storage, equipment for our nutrition center,” he said.
A significant amount is earmarked for utility assistance.
The board gave its appreciation to Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs, as Monday’s meeting was his last.
“Dower has been with us for four years on the council,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “His focus has been on providing amenities and things for people in town to do. He’s worked tirelessly on the trails and the bike park, and he’s proud to have finished the skate park, or make progress for finishing the skate park.”
Catron said Combs was a great asset as the city worked to restabilize finances when tough decisions had to be made.
“I want to thank the city of Tahlequah, I want to thank the residents, and my constituents in Ward 2. You might say it’s bittersweet, but it was a fun ride, and I enjoyed giving back to the community,” said Combs.
The board gave nod to lift the moratorium to hire two police officers at TPD and a collector in the Solid Waste Department.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.