The City of Tahlequah will host its Free Dump Day on April 16, which will coincide with the countywide free dump day at the Cherokee County transfer stations in Hulbert, Moody and Keys.
Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Free Dump Day gives residents an opportunity to discard their waste that's not easily thrown away in a common trashcan.
Acceptable items include pollutants like auto fluids, solvents, oil-based paints, cleaners, pesticides, poisons and all types of batteries. Residents can also dump E-waste, computers, TVs, fluorescent bulbs and smoke alarms.
Up to three units per household of computers and televisions will be accepted.
Tires will be taken from passenger cars, trucks and large trucks, at a limit of 25 per household.
No rims or tire dealers will be accepted. Residents cannot dump rocks, dirt or brush, appliances with Freon, tire rims, explosives or commercial or agricultural waste.
Free Dump Day will take place at the following locations: the Tahlequah Transfer Station, 1851 N. Douglas Ave.; District 1 Station, 19034 E. 640 Road, District 2 Station, 1014 S. Rider Lane; and District 3 Station, 28665 S. Qualls Road.
This is a public service event sponsored by the City of Tahlequah Solid Waste, Cherokee County and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. For more information, the Solid Waste department at 918-456-8332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.