Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from October increased by more than $70,000 from the same time last year, but Hulbert's figures decreased.
The October distribution of collections represents tax receipts from August business, with monies accounting for sales from Aug. 16 and estimated sales from Sept. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $756,376.56, compared to $686,282.55 last year. For October, Tahlequah brought in $1,056,872.70, up by $120,182.47 from October 2020's figure of $936,690.23. Hulbert's October 2021 collections were down $1,662.79 from the $22,712.27 collected in October 2020.
Data show disbursement of $184,039,891 in tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $160,513,549 distributed in October last year. The use tax disbursement was $28,487,270. Oklahoma counties shared in a $30,094,576 disbursement, and $5,195,681 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.