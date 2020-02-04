The Tahlequah City Council approved a lease agreement centered on a long-awaited bicycle trail during a Feb. 3 meeting.
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs said work to get this trail started has endured several setbacks, and he saw an opportunity to acquire land to allow the project to move forward.
"By partnering with the Cherokee County Commissioners, on a 200-acre piece of property - continuous acres - I think it's better than what we had lined up before," said Combs. "I just think this is something that needs to be done in Tahlequah."
Combs said the county acreage is located between South 550 Road and South 540 Road, and is landlocked.
Without hesitation, Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff made a motion to approve while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded.
Approval of a final plat for Southridge East Second addition was also granted by councilors. The area is located near the southwest corner of the intersection of Southridge Road and Muskogee Avenue. The proposal is to move in a brand-new Braum's and a La Quinta Inn & Suites.
Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said from his understanding, the plan is to have two Braum's stores in Tahlequah, and the La Quinta will feature 80 rooms, qualifying it for the hotel incentive program.
"For it to qualify on the tax incentive - and this is trickled down from that, so we're getting more rooms. We want Tahlequah to grow, we want conventions, so I'm excited that we have more coming," said local developer Scott Wright. "It is a positive incentive, and this would not have happened if it wasn't for that incentive, so I think it was a good move for the city to do that."
Wright and Johnson were referring to a hotel tax plan passed by local voters in 2018. The tax levies an excise tax of 6 percent of gross rental receipts, paid by any guest of a "newly-constructed" hotel with 81 rooms or more.
Hotel operators are entitled to a rebate of 96 percent of the tax. Operators will be able to collect on the rebate for 20 years, or the portion remaining of the 25-year term of the ordinance. The 96 percent will help promote tourism, while the other 4 percent will be retained by the city to meet enforcement expenses.
The board gave nod to lifting the moratorium to allow for advertising and recruiting for lifeguards for the city swim complex, Tahlequatics, and to hire a patrolman and dispatcher for the police department. The council had approved a moratorium on travel and a "slowdown" on hiring in October after officials discovered financial shortfalls. With that, the council must approve all advertisements to fill vacancies, and positions will be filled only after the departing employee's comp time or unused leave are paid out.
In a lengthy discussion regarding modifications of a proposed new building that will house two apartments in the downtown corridor, concerns over parking, drainage, and compliance were raised from across the board.
Johnson said Jasen and Brian Wright had proposed to have a mixed-used development where there are both dwellings and a commercial element at 218 N. Muskogee Ave.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said the area would be a good use of space for the vacant lot.
"For a space this size, it seems like you're getting the best you can do with it. I mean, it fits in with a lot of things that are downtown," said Highers. "I think for what you want to do here, I think you're doing the best you can do with the space that fits there."
Fire Chief Ray Hammons, who was newly appointed as code inspector supervisor, gave his approval to the board and said he didn't have an issue with the proposal.
"It is my opinion, personally, that those ordinances and codes are not a one-size-fits-all," said Hammons. "And that's what this body is for, is to allow variances to keep things moving along in our community."
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
