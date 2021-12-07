City crews start work project on Mill Street

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department will be spending the next few weeks on Mill Street for roadwork.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said drainage culverts were set in place on the road last Thursday by Cook Construction & Crane Services.
"This was a partnership between Stormwater Management; they bought the drainage structure and we're doing the labor. It's a partnership of your stormwater funds and your street and alley funds," said Smith.
Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said it may take two weeks to get the dirtwork to the road completed.
Harris said that Mill Road will remain closed until that work is completed.
"It's going to take about two weeks' worth of bringing in red clay dirt and getting it compacted tight enough that it's going to be safe to drive on," said Harris.
Traffic is diverted onto Sourthridge Road, and Harris said completion of this project should be on time, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.