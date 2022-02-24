Tahlequah department heads have explained what they plan to include in this year's budget to ensure their needs are met.
Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King said the Tasers of all officers need to be replaced.
"The current model we are utilizing will be obsolete within the next 12 months, and we will no longer be able to service them or purchase cartridges," said King.
TPD also needs funds to cover line items such as utilities and maintenance. King said requests for those items in past budgets were reduced below what was expended, and they are almost $10,000 over budget for those items.
Two new positions for TPD will be requested.
"The first will be a police-based social worker who will conduct need assessments for persons in our jail facility, follow up with victims of crimes - especially those victims of domestic violence and sexual assault - and offer services to our employees," said King.
King wants to hire an additional lieutenant.
"Some years back, the city added a training lieutenant, who is Randy Tanner. Lt. Tanner moved to Cherokee Elementary as the School Resource Officer and continues to serve not only as the training coordinator, but also the supervisor for all SROs," he said.
The chief said the need for an additional lieutenant within the SROs and the training are important now more than ever.
"The plan is to have a training lieutenant on-site at the police department who will be responsible for continuing education, along with the field training of new officers and the SRO lieutenant will remain in the schools," said King.
Chris Armstrong, Solid Waste superintendent, said the current budget was spot on in covering their purchases.
"This current administration has been very supportive of the Solid Waste Department," he said. "We have even restructured our holidays to benefit the community to help reduce confusion/missed trash. The City Council and mayor have come together to change the relationship between city and community."
The City Council approved a lease rate quote for a 2022 Ram 1,500 Classic Tradesman Quad cab truck during a Feb. 22 meeting. Armstrong said the fleet management will be helpful with regular trucks.
He said it would keep a rolling stock and would mean less off the mechanic's shoulders.
"The current mechanic, Eric Lamons, has three semi-trailers, five packers, five roll-offs, two loaders, two skid steers, and four pickups to keep up with monthly. He does a great job," said Armstrong.
Fleet management will allow the department to have less downtime and more preventive maintenance.
"If we can remove four vehicles off his plate, I would consider this an absolute win," he said.
The street department received a new lay-down machine that comes with two days of training.
"That wasn't something we were expecting and we'll do some extra training with us on it. It's a lot similar to our old ones, so our crew is going to know a little bit about it," he said.
Smith said they ordered a new truck but that hadn't been delivered as of Thursday morning.
"It was supposed to be here Jan. 17, and I'm hoping they're just running late and that it won't be January of next year," he said.
Fire Chief Casey Baker would like to accommodate the growing community.
"I was going to ask for additional rescue equipment to accommodate rescues on the bike trail and the equipment to be able to help with transport victims from a remote area," said Baker.
Tahlequah Fire Department was approved for a new firetruck last year, and new tools to outfit that vehicle will be requested this year.
"We'd like to increase the budget on some of our training because I'd like to send some more people to different types of training," he said.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons would like to increase manpower in Animal Control.
"We're going to need someone in there in a full-time position just through the week, because animals have to be fed and cared for seven days a week," said Hammons. "It's important that we keep our animal control people safe as possible, and the load has increased as far as the amount of animals, so we need to have more staffing to meet that need."
As far as Stormwater management, Hammons said there is a "wants" list and then there's a "needs" list.
"We are looking at a few projects and it's open to where we have money set aside to be able to meet the need as it comes," he said.
The Abatement Board was able to curb spending city funds by holding property owners accountable with simple maintenance.
"We try to get them to do it because it's less expense to the city, and we don't have to wait to recoup it once they sell the property. It also holds them accountable and we're doing citations," said Hammons.
