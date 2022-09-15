City EM crews working to repair storm sirens

Minor repairs were being done on a few sirens in Tahlequah after last Saturday's testing.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said crews were working on three of the 13 sirens Thursday afternoon.
"We've got three sirens they're looking at; they've fixed one already and now they're on the second one," Underwood said.
The City Council gave its nod to purchase a storm siren and a Generac Mobile light tower during an Aug. 17 meeting.
Underwood said the quotes for both items ended up increasing due to rising costs. The original price of the storm siren was $1,060 more than the initial quote.
"The way they've talked, it'll be between 36-42 weeks before we get it, it'll be a good five months before I get to see it. Once we get it, they're right here and get it installed," he said.
Underwood said they haven't determined where the storm siren will be placed, but the siren in area of Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass wasn't operating at the time of the council meeting.
"Last Saturday, when we tested, it actually worked, but I want them to look at it and see if there's something intermittent in it that needs looked at," he said.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority partners with Underwood to determine where to place a siren.
"They help with that so we can have it in either a TPWA property or a city right-of-way; that way we don't have to get permission from land owners to put one up," Underwood said.
"They always work with me to help determine a good spot to put one up."
Testing takes place the second Saturday of each month at noon, weather permitting.
The testing process can take up to 30 minutes to complete.
