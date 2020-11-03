The Tahlequah City Council during a Nov. 2 meeting gave authority to the mayor and city administrator to enter into an acquisition contract.
Mayor Sue Catron clarified that any contract they may negotiate will be contingent upon the approval of councilors.
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs asked for clarification on the property, where the old Shawnee Street Theater is located, and how the city plans to pay for it.
“That is still in discussion as well, because we have some funds available to us that could be reallocated in our budget, but we are looking at other options that have to be defined,” Catron said. “My preference would be to come back with a negotiated contract and a suggested source of funds... to let the council determine at that point.”
Combs then asked how the city intends to use the property.
“Initially, our primary purpose would be for additional parking and access to downtown,” Catron said. “Ultimately, we would like to improve the property and hopefully find someone who can use that building in some vibrant and intentional way to help our community.”
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made a motion for approval, and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff seconded.
The board gave its nod to Combs’ request to waive all fees associated with occupational license for the 2021 year, and to transfer the budgeted amount of $20,000 from the CARES Act fund to the General Fund.
“Ever since COVID started and we had to shut down and everything, I’ve been very concerned about our downtown businesses,” Combs said. “I’ve talked to several — some are as down in sales as much as 50 percent and even higher — and I think it’s very important that we try and do something to help save our downtown and these businesses. This is not huge; it’s small, but I think it would be appreciated and maybe we can look at doing something in the future.”
The waiver will be applied to all businesses within the city limits and not just those downtown.
“They were all affected by the shutdown. We did not force the big stores on the big corner down there at the intersection, but all the rest of them were required and deemed nonessentials,” Combs said.
Initially, Combs had asked to classify the small businesses as related to the Affordable Care Act, with 50 employees or less.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons tried to count how many businesses had more than 50 employees, but agreed that administratively, it would be easier to waive the fee for all businesses instead.
The board discussed fixing compensation for the city clerk, street commissioner, police chief, city treasurer, mayor, and councilors. City Administrator Alan Chapman said they needed an ordinance in place to set the compensation of the elected official before the filing period for the next regularly scheduled election, in February 2021.
“I put some numbers in there based upon the CPI index, the inflation index over past last 10 years,” Chapman said. “I took their current salaries and multiplied it by 2 percent, which is a little bit higher than the average of the annual CPI index over the last 10 years.”
The previous ordinance didn’t take revenues into consideration, and wording addresses deficit spending in the General Fund before those raises would take effect.
“The other change was, we currently do not have a street commissioner and didn’t plan on filling that position as such, but create more of an oversight position, so that salary was reduced with the duties of the street commissioner,” Chapman said.
To participate in the public retirement system, it required at least 1,000 hours of work.
Police Chief Nate King asked the board to look into a salary analysis comparison of other police chiefs.
“[I’d] just like to request that a comparison be done on that and also [I’d] like to request the consideration to include longevity pay and/or education incentive pay for elected officials,” King said. “
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council special meeting is slated for Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
