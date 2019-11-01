To ensure public and property safety, the city of Tahlequah's Fire Marshal's Office will soon begin a vacant building inspection program.
"The fire marshal position has, and will, enabled us to perform a more thorough life safety assessment of our city and its businesses with required annual inspections," said Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons. "It is the Tahlequah Fire Department's mission statement to protect life, property, and enhance community safety. These much-needed inspections will help to assure we accomplish that mission."
The inspections fall under International Fire Code Section 113, and Parts 13-103 and 13-216 of the city of Tahlequah's ordinances.
The program will start by identifying vacant and abandoned structures within the city that are in need of inspection, some of which have become targets for vandalism and vagrancy. The inspection of the building will also inform emergency services of its condition.
"It is our sincere hope no one has to experience a catastrophic event such as a fire, but to create the best possible outcome, we must complete a pre-fire analysis and plan for public safety and property preservation," said Hammons.
Those who own a vacant building may be contacted by TFD to gain entry to perform the inspection.
To contact TFD and set a time to have a building inspected, call 918-456-2424 and ask for Fire Marshal Aaron Garrett.
