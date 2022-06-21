The Tahlequah City Council, during a June 21 meeting, acknowledged the fiscal year 2021 audit from Arledge & Associates.
City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said this was the first audit that had a clean report in several years.
“I’m quite proud of the city and the city finance department, and everybody involved to help get to this point, and be in a strong financial position,” said Hainzinger.
Jake Winkler, senior manager at Arledge & Associates, credited Hainzinger, City Administrator Alan Chapman, and the city’s finance department with the success.
“I think getting the city to this point, I worked on the engagement for the past three years now, and when we came in, there were some struggles we had to work through, and we were a little behind,” said Winkler.
He said those who helped compile the audit made sure that recommendations aimed at improvement were diligent.
“As you can see in the report, there are no findings this year. You have a single audit related to the CARES Act funding, there were no findings related to that [and] that’s not common,” he said.
According to Winkler, other municipalities have struggled with those funds when it came to audits.
“The finding that we had last year, we consider to be fully resolved. The opinions are clean – the actual audit opinion, the yellow book opinion and the uniform guidance opinion,” said Winkler.
Councilors approved a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
In other business, the board gave its nod to the retirement of K-9 officers Burro and Ivo. Police Chief Nate King said it's the point in time when it’s better suited for the dogs to retired from TPD.
“They’ve been very successful dogs, two totally different personalities,” he said. “They both have been wonderful dogs, and as we’ve done in the past, I’d like to recommend that our handlers get to keep them. They spent a great amount of time with these animals over the course of their careers.”
The board agreed to hire two patrol officers, Caleb Rice and Dylan Harman, and promote two existing patrol officers to sergeant: Elden Graves and Lane Cobb. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was promoted to lieutenant, effective June 27. Approval for the hiring of a full-time animal control officer was granted.
A bid for mowing services was rejected at the recommendation from Chapman. He said they’ve spoken with Street Commissioner Kevin Smith in regard to returning to in-house services, or to rebid. The terms related to Greens Maintenance’s contract was approved.
Councilors acknowledged the completed season per the Operation and Facilities Use Agreement by the Tahlequah Sports League. Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also president of TSL, compared today’s number of players to three years ago.
“For us, we’ve experienced substantial growth,” he said. “There were 360 kids participating in TSL programs in spring softball, baseball three seasons ago. Before TSL existed, there were 117 kids playing baseball through Boys & Girls Club program at the time, and there was no softball league that year due to – there just wasn’t enough traction for them to form a league.”
What's next
The Tahlequah City Council meeting is Tuesday, July 5 at 5:30 p.m., in City Hall.
