Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King confirmed Tuesday morning, May 5, that a city jail inmate tested positive for COIVD-19.
Three officers who had direct contact with the inmate have been quarantined and will stay at home for 14 days.
King said the inmate was arrested April 30 for public intoxication and was released on May 1. The officers who were in direct contact with the individual were Lt. Brandon Vick, Patrolman Josh Girdner, and Patrolman Robbie Bacon.
King said the officers are not required to be tested unless they show symptoms of illness.
“With the way we have officers working 12-hour shifts for seven days, this doesn’t put us in a bind, as far as manpower,” King said.
The chief said the inmate had no direct contact with other inmates in the jail at the time. Servpro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties & Tahlequah has cleaned the jail.
