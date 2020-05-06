Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King confirmed Tuesday morning, May 5, that a city jail inmate received a positive test for COVID-19.
Three officers who had direct contact with the inmate have been quarantined and will stay at home for 14 days. Those officers are Lt. Brandon Vick, Patrolman Josh Girdner, and Patrolman Robbie Bacon.
King said the inmate was arrested April 30 for public intoxication and was released on May 1. He went to a local hospital, where he informed medical personnel he had just been released from jail. After he tested positive for the virus, he was told to return home and stay there. Under current laws, neither this man nor anyone else can be legally compelled to remain at home, however.
King said the police officers are not required to be tested unless they show symptoms of illness.
"With the way we have officers working 12-hour shifts for seven days, this doesn't put us in a bind, as far as manpower," King said.
The chief said the inmate had no direct contact with other inmates in the jail at the time.
Servpro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties & Tahlequah has cleaned the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.