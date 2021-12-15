City leaders, contractors brainstorm for progress

About 30 contractors for the city of Tahlequah gathered at the Municipal Armory Wednesday, Dec. 15 for a “BBQ with Builders.”
Planning and Development, Stormwater and Code Compliance hosted the lunch for builders and developers wherein they discussed updates and current issues.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the lunch aimed to make the meeting more conducive to presenting details city builders and developers and city officials.
“There will be introductions to new codes that are coming up,” said Hammons.
Stormwater Manager Mohamed Bassime said he will be strictly enforcing the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s general permit for construction activities, OKR10.
Hammons met with the DEQ a year ago, and they went around to all current job sites at the time.
“One of their pet peeves, oddly enough, was the anchoring of the Porta Potties. They were just a stickler on it,” said Hammons.
Hammons said he understood their reasoning, but the city sent a letter to all Porta Potty companies in the immediate area, stating it was their responsibility to anchor those.
“They need to provide an anchoring system. It is incumbent on you builders that they’re doing that, and if they don’t do it, ask them to,” he said. “We’re not going to go around and beat you over the head with a stick and tell you what you’re doing is wrong as far as the Porta Potties, but we are going to explain to you that is why this has to happen.”
Hammons said there are stricter rules for Tahlequah than there may be for areas such as Tulsa or Oklahoma City, because of Town Branch Creek, which itself is protected because it flows into a protected river.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said he and the Planning Commission have been working on zoning code updates since February.
“It’s not user-friendly; it’s difficult to interpret, and it can really leave the door open to inconsistent decision-making on our side,” said Tannehill.
They developed graphs identifying each use in the zoning districts, easy-to-interpret tables, a simplified list of uses, and proposed establishing step-by-step procedures for applications.
“We’re not going to have turnover in the office; we’re not processing applications differently just because one person decides that’s the way they want to do it,” he said.
They also expanded the definitions in the codes.
Hammons said there are zoning codes that have not been changed since the 1940s and 1950s.
“From general code, all the codes and ordinances we deal with are these two books. Our city clerk is working with General Code right now, along with [Tannehill], myself, the mayor, and the city administrator to try and bring those codes up to date,” said Hammons.
Mayor Sue Catron said she met with builders and developers two years ago to learn more about what circumstances were discouraging investment in building in the community.
“What you shared with me was really heartfelt. It wasn’t so much the codes that were in place, it was how those codes were being applied,” said Catron. “That there didn’t seem to be the fairness and equitable treatment for everyone across the board.”
Catron said there is opportunity to build in Tahlequah, adding that several people have contacted her directly to ask if there’s any property for sale or rent.
“One of the things I’d like from this meeting is, I want to hear from you again, because if we’ve got things that are happening that are keeping you from building, we need to know what those are,” she said.
Building Inspector Richard Coffron said the state is requiring flood plain permits, and he will be asking for engineer layouts under certain circumstances.
Aaron Garrett, fire assistant marshal, said an issue they’ve run into lately has been the planting of hydrants with new projects.
“Just keeping track of and making sure hydrants become part of that initial stage in the planning [is difficult] and sometimes we get confusion on what the requirements are,” said Garrett.
KnoxBoxes systems are being used now for buildings where a sprinkler system, fire alarm system or elevator unit is needed.
“It gives us a quick access to it. To give you peace of mind on how the system functions, there’s a key box in our firetrucks that require a pin code to access the key,” said Garrett. “It’s locked in it; you won’t have access to it, and if you break the key off in, you’ve broken the part that doesn’t do you any good.”
Garrett said the big question he gets pertaining to code updates from 2015 and 2018 relates to what it does for fire alarms and sprinklers.
“Those are two big-ticket items when it comes to construction, and I totally get it,” he said.
