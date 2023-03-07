The Tahlequah City Council, during a March 6 meeting, discussed concerns with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker pulled the approval of a resolution from the consent agenda that would allocate funds to earmark previously budgeted amount to specific categories of projects.
“In the resolution itself, I do want to point out it’s quite broad in its language [such as] housing services, downtown lighting, reserve for grant managing, and sports park improvement," Baker said.
Documents showed the funds would be geared toward housing services, downtown lighting, reserve for grant managing, and sports park improvements. Baker asked where exactly the $1.4 million in funds were going.
“Rather than keep the entire amount in one big lump sum, it allows the council to have a budgeted amount they are looking at and saying, ‘Yeah, we’re going to stay somewhere in this realm,’ or ‘No, we’re going to take some out of this one and put it over here,’” Mayor Sue Catron said.
Baker asked why not wait until Mayor-elect Suzanne Myers and Councilor-elect Josh Allen took office before they made a decision.
“Well, obviously, unless this council takes action to extend any of it between here and there, next council is going to making that decision. Again, this is a budgetary item,” Catron said.
Baker asked again where the money was going, and the mayor said the council hasn’t decided.
“Except that we had a public conversation, and we have people present their ideas and thoughts about how it should be extended. Housing was something that came up multiple times; additional lighting downtown was something that came up multiple times,” she said.
Baker said it was inappropriate to “put funds in a box” as to where they can be spent.
“If you want to blow off the city residents who came forward and spent an evening talking to you about their preferences on how the money is going to be spent, it’s fine with me,” Catron said.
Baker argued he didn’t think many residents had the opportunity to voice how they wanted the ARPA funds to be spent.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers told Catron it was an untrue statement for her to make.
“I think that we have $1.4 million; it’s in a budget. There’s not reason label it down four different ways. I think this is a bigger conversation and I take some of the blame that the can has been kicked down the road,” Highers said.
Highers said he was OK with leaving the funds and not breaking the needs down into four categories. He said he would rather not take any action on the matter.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said the city seems to have pulled away from the intended use of the ARPA funds.
“I, for one, don’t see an issue with it, which I’m the only one leaving other than the mayor,” he said. “I don’t see a problem with it ... Moving forward, we have to budget it and I don’t see anything wrong with doing it now.”
Highers said he didn’t disagree with Ratliff but his problem pertained to the need to have a bigger conversation.
“If we put these things in these four categories – say $600,000 to the park – what if when we’re having that conversation, this council decides that it really wants to put $750,000 to the park?” he said.
He added that when they pass the budget to allocate where specific funds will go, there should be a final plan.
“This is the final plan on how we want to spend that money and this is how we’re going to do it,” he said. “That’s my personal preference. I think that is where it’s the most transparent, all cards on the table, this is what we’re going to do with the ARPA funds.”
Highers pointed out there were $2.8 million in ARPA funds and now there is only $1.4 million.
“What happened is the things that we all agree on, we were willing to say, ‘Yes, let's go ahead and spend it,’” Highers said. “Now really what we’ve got left are the things we don’t agree on, or we all aren’t ready to see go to these certain areas. It does dwindle, but I don’t think it’s dwindling in an [authoritative] way.”
City Administrator Alan Chapman said his fear is that if the council didn’t approve the resolution right then, they'd go to form their operating budget and use the ARPA funds to balance that budget, which "isn’t a good policy.”
“This money is sitting over here uncategorized and we use it to balance the budget, which is not a long-term strategy for the city,” he said.
In the end, it was Ratliff who made the motion to approve the resolution, while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded. Baker and Highers voted against it and Catron broke the tie by voting in favor of it.
In other business, the board gave its nod to a bid for the Tahlequah Mission Park Project
City Attorney John Tyler Hammons said there were two bids, but one was considered incomplete. Part of the motion was to approve the lowest bid and the uncompleted bid was significantly lower than the completed one.
Chapman said this was a grant-related project for which the city had already received an extension of time.
Baker wanted to deny the bid, but was told the project had a required completion date of June.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Friday, March 10, at 8 a.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
