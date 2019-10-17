During the Oct. 16 Tahlequah Industrial Authority meeting, the board voted to continue having City Maintenance Superintendent Mark Manship act as general manager.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd suggested there be no action on the item, with trustees agreeing Manship should continue his "unofficial" role.
"Do we want to hire him as an independent contractor and pay him a monthly check out of our general account, or continue to pay that to the city and let them do the withholding and all that?" asked Chairman Mark Gish.
Trustee Anna Knight said she preferred if they continued working through the city, and Manship said he was OK with that arraignment.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the decision would be "fine" with her and city councilors.
The board tabled action to lease real property to Joshua Foreman, doing business as Tahlequah Football Club.
Foreman, an avid soccer player and trainer, said he wants to get the property so there can be practice fields and ultimately an indoor facility. The idea is that a group of 60-70 Tahlequah kids, who now have to travel for the sport, can practice and play locally.
"Soccer season is around and it's so busy that our kids cannot go up there and play too much, and the surrounding areas don't go play because there are either late games or the travel is just too much," said Foreman. "They are looking for something local."
Foreman pitched the idea to the board, but when it came to estimates on the number of acres and the location, he said it would depend on the age group and where he was allowed the lease.
"I think this is something our group is interested in assisting you with, and we would just like to fine-tune a little bit regarding how many acres and the exact site," said Gish.
The board agreed it needed more information so there can be a fair lease price.
New interim City Administrator Alan Chapman told trustees he strongly recommends hiring third-party professionals to provide accounting services.
Gish said TIA is paying the city $300 a month for someone to fill the role, and it could be one thing the city "could get off its plate."
Executive Director Cindy Morris agreed to solicit bids for the position and give those to the board by next meeting.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority is at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 20, in the council chambers at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
