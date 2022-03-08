City making room for more parking at sports complex

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department have been out and about recently, completing various tasks.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said city employees were moving dirt from Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex to the city cemetery.
They are making room for additional parking at the sports complex ahead of the spring season. They will be out Wednesday morning where the Shawnee Street Theater used to be, tearing down remaining buildings on the north end.
“We’ve got two trackhoes sitting there and we will start first thing in the morning. We anticipate it will take us two or three days to tear it down, but getting it hauled off may take us a total of five days,” Smith said.
There were concerns with asbestos when state crews tore down the old theater building, but Smith said he’s been told that problem is clear for his crews.
“They’ve had it all tested and they say it’s clear,” he said.
Crews will be working on Diffee Drive next week, and Smith said it will take about three trucks to pour concrete.
“We won’t be able to get to it until next Wednesday because the concrete plant is all booked up,” said Smith.
Smith said weather will determine when and how long any projects can take.
