City may bring back Snowflake winter ice rink

The Tahlequah City Council, during a July 16 special meeting, discussed issues, upcoming projects, and the possible return of a much-loved winter attraction.
City Administrator Alan Chapman read over the agenda for Monday's mid-month meeting, and councilors had the opportunity to ask questions for clarification on each item.
The agenda includes several promotions in the fire department, lifting the moratorium to hire a part-time cashier/court clerk, and possible action to sell the city's ice skating rink, ice skates, and the Zamboni as surplus.
The Snowflake Winter Festival was never budgeted for 2019, and it has since been shelved by the administration. Several local residents immediately voiced frustration and disappointment about that decision.
But Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also Tahlequah Sports League president, said his group was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation - and they may use that money to bring back the rink.
"This grant's intended purpose is for downtown Tahlequah. Lots of hurdles to overcome between now and Nov. 19, but we are primed and ready," Ratliff said in a TSL Facebook post.
Ratliff said Trena Payton, of Arvest Bank, asked him if there were any special projects in the works. He gave her information on projects, and one of those was the Snowflake Ice Rink.
"During that time, the city was discussing liquidation of the rink, skates, and Zamboni," Ratliff said. "I requested that the council table this item to a later date, [and the] council was generous enough to agree."
Ratliff said he will move to deny the liquidation of the items related to Snowflake
"At that point, TSL can begin the process of making arragnements with the city to rent the pavilion, the rink, skates, and Zamboni. My hopes are that TSL can modify its annual agreement with the city that's already in place for Phoenix Park and Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex to include the pavilion, and equipment," Ratliff said.
Ratliff said much work remains to be done, and TSL will need more help from sponsors throughout the local community.
"I am formulating sponsorship packages as we speak that will allow for year-round representation - not just for 60-75 days like Snowflake sponsors of the past. If we cannot raise the money necessary to pull it off, then I will send the funds back to Arvest [Bank]," said Ratliff.
In other business, Chapman brought up the Shawnee Street Theater, which had been formerly owned by Northeastern State University after a purchase from First Baptist Church. The project was turned over to the state through the Oklahoma Office of Management Enterprise Service. Several local residents have expressed concern about asbestos abatement in the building.
"They have a departmental asbestos abatement program, so we have found that issue out and we actually will be getting a notice to proceed shortly, so you'll see some activity on the church," Chapman said.
Mayor Sue Catron said OMES will take over the project entirely, and they've already identified two vendor firms they can work with.
"Those are the only firms that they use, and they reach out to them and get a bid back from them. Then they get all of the bonds, do all of the permits through the [Department of Environmental Quality], and then they issue the authority to proceed to the vendor," said Catron.
Although the city has not formalized plans for the property, the building itself is to be razed.
City officials touched on what's been going on in the Parks and Recreation Department.
"Pool workers are starting to quit on us, and every year that is a problem, but I believe even more so this year than in the past," said Catron. "We're trying to work things around so we can leave the pool open on weekends in August."
Chapman said there is a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, and it's something he'd like to address.
"We've got Caleb Nichols, our recreation coordinator, set up now that he can do the lifeguard trainings," said Chapman. "We really want to keep the pool open, and we're going to do what we can do [to get] somebody on staff certified and then start certifying some more staff."
The city was awarded money for the second phase of a street lighting project from the Department of Commerce.
"I think we requested $70,000, but we are hopeful it will work out like the last time where some other cities didn't participate so they had additional funds, and we were able to pick those up. We have some kickoff meetings with the Department of Commerce to get things lined out and moved forward," said Catron.
The project will be completed in conjunction with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority.
What's next
The Tahlequah City Council special meeting is Monday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
