City moves ahead with right-of-way acquisition, project management

The Tahlequah City Council gave its nod to engage Guy Engineering for right-of-way acquisition and project management during a May 18 meeting.
Mayor Sue Catron said work on South Muskogee Avenue is part of the 2013 bond project series, and it is time to move forward.
“It has had quite a bit of design work done on it, but we have not been able to get this project off high center over several years,” said Catron. “There is still some acquisition of right-of-way that needs to take place.”
Guy Engineering is working with Cherokee Nation and other entities.
“I think it’s time if we’re going to move this project forward that we consider contracting with an organization that will be able to do this and do it in a timely manner,” said Catron.
Catron said she's concerned about the businesses along South Muskogee Avenue, and said the project needs to impact those as little as possible.
“Once we start this project, we want it to be managed in such a way that it moves forward quickly and without a lot of delays,” said Catron.
City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger’s request to open a general operating transfer account was approved. The account is for funds that will be moved from the general operating account to a fixed interest-bearing account at 1 percent.
“Per se, it’s to park the money until the market stabilizes a little bit,” said Hainzinger. “Our current operating account with BancFirst and will continue to stay there.”
Hainzinger added the total amount of funds projected to be transferred is $2.5 million, and they will locked in for 12 months at 1 percent.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers asked Hainzinger to confirm whether this move was a temporary fix until the market restabilizes.
“It’s hard to say with the environment we’re in right now. You know, we’re in such a declining rate environment,” said Hainzinger. “Our general operating account is on a variable rate, and time will tell.”
Councilors approved the 2020 Cares Act grant for the Tahlequah Airport.
Manager Kelly Crittenden said the Federal Aviation Administration had given the grant to five airports in the state, and Tahlequah was one of them.
“Our cut is $30,000 that’s pretty much free-and-clear money; all we have to do is cover all of our operations expenses,” said Crittenden. “We can also reallocate the money we’ve already had budgeted for something else if we need to.”
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is June 1 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
