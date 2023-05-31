In a filing with the Cherokee County court clerk on May 24, the City of Tahlequah notified the owner of two properties on Muskogee Avenue of the city’s right to exercise the power of eminent domain.
In 2013, Tahlequah residents voted for a bond issue to widen South Muskogee Avenue from Fourth Street going north to Bertha Parker Bypass.
Plans were developed with Oklahoma Department of Transportation that included a sidewalk on the west side of Muskogee and a widening of the road to allow for a turn lane. This would take the road from four to five lanes.
In the right-of-way acquisitions, 5 feet on both sides of the street were acquired. The Resource Groups, LLC, owner of Star Shopping Center and the building across the street that houses AAA Insurance, is the holdout in the process. This prompted the city’s filing. Kent Roundtree is the listed representative for the entity that owns the two properties.
“We hired a right-of-way acquisition specialist and what they do is they go through the proper procedures of right-of-way acquisition,” said Taylor Tannehill, planning and development director for Tahlequah. “So they give proper notice, an offer to the property owner, and that offer can be negotiated.”
Eminent domain is the right of a government or its agent to expropriate, or take away, private property for public use with payment or compensation.
Several attempts were made to contact Roundtree for comment, but no response was returned by press time.
Tannehill explained what residents and businesses can expect once the court case is settled.
“[The] timeframe, once they get started, I would say will be no less than 18 months,” said Tannehill. “It’s a pretty significant project, but we can’t go forward until the eminent domain case is cleared up.”
Scott Barnard, general manager of Buddy’s Home Furnishings located in the Star Shopping Center, said he has known of the proposed construction since the bond was approved.
“We were beginning to wonder if [the work] would ever get done,” said Barnard.
All the businesses along this strip of road, with the exception of The Resource Group, LLC, have signed on to the acquisition of their frontage for the widening project. According to Tannehill, it will not adversely affect the parking for the businesses in the shopping center.
The owner of Hit and Run, Andy Bhandari, confirmed he had received compensation for some frontage, and said that it would not, aside from the interruption due to construction, negatively affect his property. Bill Nottingham, owner of Southside Drive-In, said his sign would be spared. The most common lament from owners and managers of these establishments was the impact the construction would have on the day-to-day operations of their businesses.
A hearing has been set for June 29, at 9:30 a.m., at the District Court for Cherokee County. The court will issue an order appointing three disinterested freeholders of the county to act as commissioners who will inspect and determine just compensation to the owners of the properties. A jury trial can be demanded by the defendants if they do not agree with the findings of the commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.