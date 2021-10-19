City, NSU preparing for Veterans Day parade

With Veterans Day approaching, local organizations, businesses and community members are preparing for the annual Veterans Day Parade on Muskogee Avenue in Tahlequah.
Every year, the parade begins at Goingsnake Street, travels through Main Street and finishes at Chickasaw Street. The procession will begin at 11 a.m., on Nov. 11. There will be a silent zone for families with sensory-friendly needs, from Goingsnake to the Town Branch Creek. Once the parade reaches Norris Park, music and sirens will begin.
Prior to the parade, a wreath-laying event will be held at the Cherokee Square in downtown Tahlequah. Various service organizations will participate and the public is invited to witness the ceremony.
“At 9:30, American Legion Post 50 Auxiliary will be serving coffee and something like doughnuts or cookies, for the people who are there for the wreath-laying,” said Cherokee County Veterans Council Secretary Jacki Christie.
The grand marshal for this year’s parade is retired Army Master Sgt. Harold Ogden, who served 21 years of active service and was deployed five times. He served in Western Germany, South Korea, Turkey, and South Vietnam. While stationed in Phu Bai, Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.
“Harold is a paid-up-for-life member of American Legion Post 50, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 and the Cherokee County Veterans Council,” said Christie. “He regularly meets with the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 641, and partnered with them with the construction and completion of the Purple Heart/veterans memorial here in Tahlequah. Everyone is encouraged to visit and spend some time reflecting at the memorial.”
At 11:30 a.m., Northeastern State University will unveil its Veterans Monument and Plazas on the east side of Seminary Hall.
The VFW will feed veterans for free at noon. The organization, at 128 E. Choctaw St., will serve chili, beans, cornbread and desserts. For non-veterans, it will cost $5. Whole pies will be for sale and there will be a silent auction.
Those who want to participate in the parade should email Christie at christiecottage@hughes.net. The last day to enter is Nov. 8, and it’s free to participate.
