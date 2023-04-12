On Tuesday, April 11, Mayor Sue Catron officially declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Tahlequah.
This proclamation emphasizes the city’s commitment to protecting children from abuse and neglect. Advocate coordinator of Court Appointed Advocates of Cherokee Country, Liz Rainbolt, was recipient of the proclamation.
Members of Cherokee County Health Services, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Parents As Teachers, and other local agencies came together Tuesday, April 11, at Norris Park to host a child abuse prevention event. Blue pinwheels were placed around the Peace Pavilion, where the event was held to show support for this project.
The City of Tahlequah recognizes the importance of preventing child abuse and encourages its citizens, organizations, and businesses to join in this effort. By raising awareness of the signs and effects of child abuse and neglect, individuals and groups can help prevent and report instances of abuse.
“Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem that affects every segment of our community," said Catron. "Finding solutions requires input and action from everyone. We must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families."
