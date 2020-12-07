City offers many chances to help needy

For those who desire to help others in need during this holiday season, there are ample alternatives, and many local charities stand ready to help.
The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity builds houses for low-income people in need in the Tahlequah area. During this holiday season, Habitat is holding sales in its second-hand stores.
"We have not had any in-person fundraisers, though," said Linda Cheatham, executive director. "Our home improvement store is having a mystery box sale. We've put together an assortment of nice items into a box, and in some of the boxes we have hidden paper money. We are selling those for various prices. And we are taking donations for the building of our houses as usual."
Donations to TAHFH help fund building projects.
Another agency, Help In Crisis, provides support for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and rape and helps them recover from their trauma. HIC often holds large fundraisers throughout the year, but has been unable to do so because of the pandemic.
"Due to COVID-19, our two big fundraisers - which are Walk a Mile in Her Shoes and the Black and White Ball - haven't been able to happen," said Catie Sain, sexual assault services advocate with HIC. "We are still taking donations through our PayPal and through our text-to-give phone number. We did a drive earlier for our shelter kids, but other than that, operations have had to be different."
All PayPal and numbers can be found on HIC's Facebook page.
Sain said donation numbers are down considerably this year, so any and all help is appreciated.
Those who may have some cleaning supplies, blankets, or food items to donate might consider taking them to the Hope House to aid in the mission to help families without homes. Like many groups, Hope House is not having any sort of special fundraiser right now, and all donations are welcome.
"We still have people who donate and reach out to us to see if we need anything in particular," said Amy Mink, case manager at the Hope House. "The main things we need and receive are food and cleaning supplies right now to help those who are either out of work or out of a home."
Other groups, like the Court Appointed Special Advocate program and the Zoe Institute, can't do their fundraisers this year, and they are also taking donations. CASA is looking for child advocate trainees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.