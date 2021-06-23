City department heads were asked to voice any issues or concerns during a June 21 Tahlequah City Council meeting that lasted until almost midnight.
Mayor Sue Catron said she wanted to give a platform for department heads to “feel free to talk to the councilors.”
“Not in an individual one-on-one phone call, but as a group, so you’re all hearing the same thing at the same time, and to give the council the opportunity to ask any questions and get anything resolved and cleared up if they need to do so,” said Catron.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said it’s been trying times over the course of a year, and the biggest issue he dealt with was the department’s being short-staffed.
“I do thank the council and the mayor for recognizing those concerns and adding two positions in the current budget,” said Baker.
Baker said he hopes salary numbers will be addressed in the budget.
“Hopefully, when you do a budget amendment to fix those when we come back later. Last year that wasn’t done, and the numbers [were] never correct, and it [affected] my budget at the fire department,” he said.
Baker stressed he’s needing cross-deputization with Cherokee Nation due to the McGirt ruling. TFD has had to call the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to come in since the department isn’t cross-deputized.
Police Chief Nate King’s turn came next, and he said issues regarding the department’s budget were addressed and fixed.
“I would also like to point out tonight is, for awhile now – the employees, the department heads, the people [who] are sponsoring the agenda items – are getting the second bite at the apple,” said King. “It’s already been discussed without our input. Today it’s been brought up about calling individual councilors, going around mom and dad, but a lot of times, our voices have been second.”
King said everyone at the city is all on the same team and working toward the same goals.
Among the concerns Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons cited was the fact that the city is short-handed and has been for quite some time.
“I would ask [City Administrator Alan Chapman] and the mayor: You guys, when these positions can be filled, fill them, because it sets us back and makes us work 100 times harder to try to get to where we need to go,” said Hammons.
He expressed his frustration in regard to what he called a “passive-aggressive” attitude among City Hall staff.
“Sue, you told me I was a well-loved fire chief, and I’m not feeling very loved by you right now. I think you’re taking cheap shots at me and I don’t know why. Alan hasn’t spoken to me in three or four days because he knows I’m upset,” said Hammons.
Hammons told the council there is too much tension at City Hall, and he specifically addressed the mayor.
“You heard me say it before: There is some bullying, there is some intimidation, there is some manipulating going on. I see it, I hear it, and [Ward 2 Councilor] Keith [Baker] I’m glad you put it on the agenda. I don’t think that was anything... meant to be offensive toward anybody,” he said.
Hammons said the last year has been “hell” for him, and that he’d much rather go back to being fire chief, because it’s less stressful.
“It’s not the stress of the people, guys. It’s the stress of trying to satisfy you guys and work through the bureaucratic bullcrap of trying to get things done. [It’s] passive-aggressive comments, the mean things that are being said,” said Hammons.
City Clerk DeAnna Hammons took that moment to address the controversy over the possibility of her having to move her office to the Tahlequah Municipal Armory. Hammons said she wasn’t aware anyone at City Hall had an issue with her, since no one said anything to her directly, and that created confusion.
“I don’t really know how to fix a problem when something like that exists. This is not my intention to try to cause problems for anyone. I have no dealings, so to speak, with the finance department,” said Hammons.
Hammons said Catron told her other city employees were upset with her, and that’s why the mayor wanted to move her office to the Armory. Human Resources Director M’Lynn Pape told Hammons she didn’t have an issue with her.
The council agreed to keep Hammons’ office at City Hall.
Catron told the councilors she offered the office space in the Armory to Hammons because it seemed more convenient, with easy access to the public.
“I suspect that you all already decided on how you want to vote on this issue,” said Catron.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said it makes sense for the city clerk to be at City Hall. Catron said that should be the case for the mayor as well, but there’s not a lot of room in the building.
“I voiced that whenever you wanted to move to the Armory,” Highers said. “I said the mayor should stay at City Hall, and you chose to still move to the Armory. ... DeAnna has expressed that she doesn’t really want to move there and doesn’t want to move the files there.”
Catron reminded Highers that previous department heads have held offices in the Armory before, and Highers said that while that may the case, the city clerk was always at City Hall.
Catron reiterated that she felt confident all the councilors had already made up their minds on how they were going to vote on the matter, based on phone calls and discussions she felt took place outside of the public meeting.
“That’s a very passive-aggressive slap in the face to all of us on the City Council. Maybe a grievance from one of us will come next time,” said Highers.
