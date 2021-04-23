City officials hope COVID pandemic nearing end

Working closely with other government entities, and making reasonable requests of their citizens, is bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control in this region, three city officials said Friday.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, and city councilors Lori Decter Wright of Tulsa and Scott Eudey of Broken Arrow, participated in a webinar on governmental response to the pandemic. The event was sponsored by the Northeastern State University Institute of Global Security and Comparative Justice Systems, in cooperation with NSU’s Department of Criminology, the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Extended Learning.
Local officials had been working to stabilize the economy when the pandemic arrived, Catron said. And while other towns experienced economic downturns because of closed businesses and unemployment, Tahlequah was in a unique position to benefit. Its economic base includes the Cherokee Nation and United Keetoowah Band, NSU, a strong public school system, and two major hospitals, which have all remained stable.
Although some local businesses were limited because of their nature and a curfew was set, a new way of living helped others. People stopped driving to Tulsa or Muskogee for shopping, dinner and entertainment. They stayed in Cherokee County, patronizing local businesses, and dining at home or ordering delivery. Tourists also flocked to the Illinois River and other attractions last summer.
“The sales tax revenue did not decline. Instead, what Tahlequah saw was a significant local increase in our tax revenue, which is just now beginning to level off,” Catron said.
COVID-19 cases remained low for a long time. By June 1, 2020, Tahlequah had only 29 cases reported and no deaths. But when the disease spiked toward the end of the year, city officials had to take more drastic actions, which were not without controversy – especially a mask mandate. Catron said she and other councilors were criticized for that and called all sorts of names.
The city established a crisis task force and a recovery task force. The only part of the crisis planning that needed to be implemented was placing a refrigerator truck behind a funeral home to handle the number of bodies during the peak of the casualties.
Now, the number of mask wearers is dwindling. But that’s probably all right, because vaccine is available for those who want it. The area benefited from the vaccination allotments to Cherokee Nation, as well as to local governments, Catron said.
The challenge she and the City Council face now is trying to adapt and create a realistic budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. They can’t rely that the sales tax revenue will continue to stay strong as people resume a more normal life, with trips out of town, and vacations to destinations they planned to go last year, but had to postpone.
Wright focused on the cooperation between governmental agencies – not just state and federal officials Tulsa officials frequently are in contact with, but representatives of Tulsa’s many smaller suburbs.
Tulsa was able to give grants to many of its small businesses, and also creative grants to arts organizations that had to shut down during the pandemic.
“There were no guidelines on how you budget, especially in a pandemic that affected not just the city, but the whole nation,” said Wright.
Tulsa was fortunate not to have to lay anyone off. The city cut costs through retirements and other attrition, and didn’t have to cut back on vital services.
Eudey said Broken Arrow had much in common with Tulsa and Tahlequah, but was different in some ways, especially regarding the mask ordinance.
“I never dreamed masks would become so divisive,” he said. “This was the most debated and divisive issue I’ve ever seen pass, since it’s a public health issue.”
Broken Arrow is a conservative town, and 30 to 50 protesters attended each council meeting for some time to object to mandated masks. They regarded it as a violation of their liberty, rather than protection for the community, Eudey said.
“I believe local governments have a duty to address public health concerns,” he said.
Although he personally doesn’t like a mask mandate, he was disappointed it sparked so much controversy.
Eudey’s voice grew emotional as he talked of the personal effects of COVID-19, which claimed the life of a cousin. Then two weeks ago, his 88-year-old grandfather succumbed to the disease.
“Sometimes the fact that real people were dying got lost,” he said. “It was one of those times where I was watching my fellow citizens die and I felt the government should say something.”
The three city officials could not predict when COVID-19 will cease to be a major concern and life can return to a new normal.
“When we’re going to open up and when we’re going to say it’s gone is really dependent on all of us,” Catron said.
What’s next
Friday’s event was the second in a three-part series of webinars sponsored by the NSU Institute. The third will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30. Its topic will be "Reflections on the continuing pandemic: Education and the controversy over getting kids back to school." It will explore issues related to the continuing demands placed on schools, colleges and students. Registration is required. Check the NSU website, www.nsuok.edu, for information.
