Incentives offered by Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, the City of Tahlequah, and the Cherokee Nation helped entice an IT company to come to Tahlequah, but officials have questions about whether a loan was taken out without City Council approval.
There are many stipulations in the agreement, one being the number of employees Provalus hires and the timeframes in which to meet the goals: 44 full-time employees as of one year from effective date of the agreement, and increasing up to 250 full-time as of eight years from the effective date.
The Workman building, at 235 N. Muskogee, was purchased by TRDA in April 2023. After a bid process, Local Bank was chosen to make a loan to TRDA for $1.5 million for renovations. This loan has purportedly not been issued yet, however.
Concerns were voiced at the June 20 meeting by Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long that a loan had been entered into without Council approval. Long and Marty Hainzinger, city treasurer, had received an anonymous text containing two documents that showed the loan had already been taken out by TRDA.
Reed answered that no loan had been taken out. When the Workman building was purchased, TRDA paid for it from its reserves.
“It is my understanding that the only thing the TRDA board has approved is Local Bank being the lender based upon the bid they received,” said Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers.
However, a mortgage, No. 3051745 dated May 26, 2023, filed with the county, shows a loan was taken out by TRDA without city approval. Hainzinger said later that a document doesn’t get filed with the county unless a mortgage has been made. The document details a loan between TRDA and Local Bank with a maturity date of June 1, 2024, for the amount of $1,504,801.92.
Optomi LLC, dba Provalus, has promised to create up to 400 jobs, with projected average annual salaries at $38,408. Both in-kind and direct payments are laid out with timelines and stipulations in the Economic Development Agreement between TRDP and Provalus, for provision of funds to purchase equipment and create jobs.
The incentive package that made Provalus choose Tahlequah for its new location – not including office space and parking – is approximately $1.7 million. Six of those incentives are in-kind. One in-kind, valued at $75,000, covers the city doing a complete overhaul of the parking lot of the old Baptist Church behind the Workman’s Department Store building, including lighting and repaving.
“We are going to have a huge influx of need for parking downtown,” said Ray Hammons, interim city administrator, at the June 20 meeting. “We are going to clean the lot up, [do some stripping and plant some shrubbery]. Measurements come up with 105 parking [spots]. It will provide parking for downtown.”
An item in the consent agenda called for approval of cleaning, stripping, and landscaping the old Shawnee Playhouse/Theater parking lot for public parking. Hammons said the work on the parking lot would require about $1,500 in paint.
“The city is working on a larger project that will include a complete redo of the parking lot,” said Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen. “The $1,500 is a quick fix to get the parking lot ready for the workers who will need it ASAP. This remedy will make sure we don’t have Provalus workers parking in our downtown parking spaces.”
The economic agreement between TRDA and Provalus, approved by the City Council at the June 20 meeting, lays out the terms of the incentives. These include $800 payments to each new employee hired, with a cap at $175,000. This is being paid for by part of the American Rescue funds, allocated to TRDA at the June 5 meeting.
“[We] have an agreement with Provalus. Over 400 potential employees. Tahlequah has provided their workforce needs already,” said Nathan Reed, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.
Provalus had six other towns trying to convince its officials to relocate to their area.
“There’s a lot of economic potential for Tahlequah with this agreement,” said Reed.
TRDA agreed to purchase or lease three other properties to house Provalus, along with the Workman building. One of these is the old Foundry building on Shawnee owned by Cherokee Nation. The rent for all these spaces will be covered by TRDA for five years, after which Provalus can choose to rent the space based upon a formula set out in the agreement.
Other incentives in the agreement include $200 a month electric usage from GRDA, up to $50,000 – $10,000 per year – for insurance from TRDA, and workforce training from Indian Capital Technology Center and TRDA of up to $15,000. One of the larger pieces is the Training for Industry Program from the state of $361,000, paid out in yearly increments.
Cherokee Nation agreed to pay for in-kind and direct payments for recruitment and hiring assistance. One item is for working with potential training partners for specific skills training, a direct funding of an estimated $187,500 over three years, with the projection of 75 new Cherokee hires within those three years. All of the in-kind incentives are estimates.
Provalus is working in temporary quarters at 1296 Skill Center Drive until their spaces have been completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.