Officials and residents exchanged a lengthy debate in regard to the possibility of a citywide mandate on masks during a July 20 Tahlequah City council special meeting.
Residents voiced their concerns to the city leaders and the dilemma focused on civil liberties versus the health and safety of others.
Trae Ratliff, Ward 4 councilor and head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said it's a tight rope officials have to walk when having to make the ultimate decision.
"There's civil liberties and the government telling them what they can and can't do, and then the life and death of my grandparents and yours. It's not an easy decision," Ratliff said.
Ward 2 Council Dower Combs believes the use of masks should be up to the businesses and not something that should be forced upon.
"I'm all for the safety of keeping our residents safe. Yes, both sides have legitimate arguments and data proves on both, but I tend to agree - I'm not against the masks if that makes residents more comfortable with it," Combs said. "I disagree with doing a mandate. I feel that it's encroaching on people's personal rights, and I think it should be left up to the businesses."
Resident Renée Cambiano said the mandatory use of masks has become political, and it's not about the health and safety of people.
"It's unfortunate that the idea of a mask has become political instead of about protecting lives," said Cambiano. "As a former classroom teacher in public school and as a current educator at the university, I understand closed environments and how viruses are highly transmittable. I also understand, living in Cherokee County, that not everyone believes in wearing masks, and that's what concerns me."
Cambiano added if the political side is eliminated from the pandemic and science is taken into consideration, then studies show the use of mask slows the spread of the virus.
However, Ginger Allen delivered some statistics in regard to the use of masks and COVID-19.
"My goal is to help calm the fear and the best way I know how to calm the fear is with facts," Allen said. "Fact: according to Mike Brake with the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, of the top 11 leading causes of death in the state of Oklahoma, COVID-19 deaths are comparable to diabetes deaths -- about three a day. Fact: according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, only about 4.9 percent of people tested showed a positive rate and of those that are infected, 76 percent of those have recovered."
Allen included additional statistics and said, due to that research, she believes masks are not the solution.
Thomas Salmon said he has been researching the topic closely and observing what residents are saying on the matter.
"I've actually seen more and more people voluntarily wearing masks in the community recently. It could be that a mask mandate may not be necessary because people may just do that on their own, and they will take on responsibility," Salmon said.
He explained, from a June 5 World Health Organization bulletin, if the city voted to mandate masks, then decision makers must develop a strong communication strategy to explain to the public the circumstances, criteria, and reasons for the decision.
Salmon said he came up with nine questions city leaders should have to answer before they issued the ordinance: Is the threat of the virus bad enough to require a communitywide mandate? Is it necessary for healthy people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19? If they mandate masks, what kind of masks are required and how should they be worn? Is it possible that widespread exposure to a nonlethal virus have benefits in providing immunity? Where and when would masks be required? Would there be exceptions for people with breathing difficulties for whom wearing a mask is contraindicated? If masks are mandated, who is paying for the masks? How will noncompliance individuals be dealt with? How long will the mandate lasts and what is the criteria for ending it?
Police Chief Nate King was asked how he planned to enforce the new ordinance if passed, and he said it depends on what is passed.
"There's a number of different mandates that have gone out in Northeastern Oklahoma already. A lot of the enforcement or response to calls would depend on what the mandate or ordinance looked like," King said. "It's hard to answer that question without knowing what's being planned or what's being proposed. I haven't seen anything and I haven't been a part of any meetings in regard to any of it."
King said the mandate could be an ordinance with a fine and jail time or an ordinance directed toward businesses.
Ratliff said he and the panel strongly recommend the ordinance and believe the use of masks will slow the spread of the virus.
"I think things are clearly getting worse in Oklahoma and I think we're running out of time," Ratliff said. "I think, if we don't do something to help get this under control -- I'm not sure when we'll get another chance, if we do get another chance. I think masks are really the only thing we can do to at least try to slow the spread of it, and that's, of course, my opinion."
While the mandate was only up for discussion, Mayor Sue Catron said they have written up a draft and Monday's meeting will be taken into consideration before a decision is made.
"There is a draft document that has been roughly put together, but because we expected the information to be highly influenced by what discussion we had today, it really has not become a point of discussion yet," Catron said. "It's not that we were ready to take action without a plan, but that we are wanting the input we have gotten today. As we move forward with a plan -- should a plan be necessary -- we've got your thoughts and your comments."
What's next
A follow-up article in regard to the rest of the Tahlequah City Council meeting will be published July 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.