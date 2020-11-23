Tahlequah's city attorney and city administrator are refuting claims by a handful of citizens that some of their business concerns conflict with their official duties.
On Nov. 18, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron approached the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority board to discussed the acquisition of a parcel of property. Catron said the intent to purchase the old Shawnee Street Theater, at 124 W. Shawnee St., is part of a plan to potentially build a new City Hall where the parking area is now located.
The property has been listed for sale with Century 21 Wright Real Estate for $500,000, and Catron said the city could buy it for $325,000.
Catron said the property is owned by the Regional University System of Oklahoma, and that Northeastern State University President Steve Turner said RUSO is purportedly willing to negotiate a discount. Catron would like to buy the property from RUSO, and sell it to the TRDA.
After that meeting, questions were raised regarding private business affairs of City Attorney Grant Lloyd, who purchased the old Teague building. That property is located next to the Shawnee Street Theater, at 201 N. Muskogee Ave.
Lloyd said he understands the concern, but there was nothing unethical about his or the city’s purchase.
“The LLC my wife and I own had already moved forward with the purchase well before we knew about the city’s potential interest up the hill,” Lloyd said. “If we in any way thought something might be unethical, we would have reconsidered the purchase.”
Alan Chapman, city administrator and Lloyd’s father-in-law, also cleared the air after the Daily Press was contacted about the potential conflict of interest.
One person claimed Chapman was involved and was part owner in a "shell company" that is selling fuel to the Tahlequah Municipal Airport for $42,000. Chapman said he divested his interest in that company over a year ago to avoid any conflicts.
Both Chapman and Lloyd were the subject of scrutiny last year, when the city decided to sign a 99-year lease for $5 with the Cherokee County Commissioners for construction of a biking and hiking trail. Ward 2 Tahlequah City Councilor Combs, one of those who spearheaded that project, had described the county's 200 acres between South 550 Road and South 540 Road as "landlocked," meaning there are no access roads for vehicles.
According to the County Assessor's Office, other individuals own nearby property, including Chapman, who has a parcel north of the county acreage. Lloyd and his wife, Chapman's daughter, also live on 540 Road. Both said their land had nothing to do with the county parcel, which was nearby but not linked to their land.
