City officials and employees got across-the-board raises this past year, as the budget stabilized after no raises were granted in 2020.
Salaries are determined through market pay studies and other municipal partners such as the Oklahoma Municipal League and the Oklahoma Municipal Management Services, according to Human Resources Director M’Lynn Pape.
“Salaries for elected department heads are established through city ordinances,” said Pape.
Market pay structures determine salaries and pay grades, based on the current market analysis for comparable positions and salaries.
Tahlequah city councilors were told the city’s finances had stabilized during a May 17 meeting last year. Even though Mayor Sue Catron indicated there were challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees were expected to get 3 percent, across-the-board pay raises and a one-time essential service bonus of $1,500, paid in November.
The General Fund revenue pays the salaries, and Catron and total revenue in the 2019-2020 budget was $9.6 million, meaning $8.6 million was earmarked for salaries and benefits.
There were no across-the-board raises in 2020, as the city's total personnel costs went from 80 percent to 75 percent within the year.
Three part-time positions were added in the 2021-2022 budget: one in law enforcement, another to support cashiering and municipal court functions. The other was to add support for Animal Control functions.
“Salary and benefit expenses are now 66 percent of the General Fund budget. This is down from 80 percent in the 2019-2020 budget,” Catron said in her budget message.
There was an increase of $5,000 to the base salary of the employees in the Solid Waste department. The average salary in the department is $35,224, and officials hoped that would help address rapid staff turnover. Superintendent Chris Armstrong is making $59,112 a year.
According to the budget, the total amount for salaries with benefits for those in the managerial department was $826,381.
The mayor is paid $16,800 a year, while each of the four councilors is paid a total of $6,000 a year.
Salaries for the fire department totaled $926,000, with Fire Chief Casey Baker earning $72,025 a year. The average salary for a volunteer firefighter is $1,143.
The Tahlequah Police Department had $2,025,053 budgeted for salaries, with Police Chief Nate King being paid $75,000. Most patrol officers are paid $52,000 a year.
Kevin Smith, street commissioner, makes $12,000, although his predecessor Wayne Ryals, was making $65,000 a year. At the time the salary was cut, Catron said the restructuring of the pay for street commissioner reflected a transition in that position to direction, authorization, review and approval, as defined in the ordinance.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Torrento saw a $13,000 pay increase, as she was promoted from administrative coordinator last year.
