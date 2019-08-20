The Tahlequah City Council agreed to hire Arledge & Associates to conduct a forensic review and analyze the city's financial records and to conduct an audit for fiscal year 2019-2020.
Mayor Sue Catron said Arledge had proposed an all-inclusive rate of $33,000, which includes $13,050 for drafting financial statements and $19,950 for the audit.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff asked what the city was looking at in terms of cost for the obligation for an annual audit. Catron said the total price was estimated at $100,000.
"The audit is just under $20,000; the compilation is probably $50,000-$60,000, and the review is probably going to be somewhere in the $20,000 [range]," said Catron. "It could be substantially less than that or it could be more than that, depending on what is found."
Catron asked Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long to add Marcie Gilliam to the motion for contract services, at $40 per hour. Gilliam, who was employed with the city in 2005 and became finance director in 2014, resigned in mid-2017 to take another job.
Arledge can begin work as soon as next week.
The board gave nod to hire Crawford & Associates to assist with compilation of financial records in preparation for the audit. Catron said Crawford proposed a per-hour agreement, which includes preparing financial statements.
Michael Green, who has performed the city's audit in previous years, presented the board with a 57-page report back in June. Green is a certified public accountant and was hired in January, and he found the city had violated deadline requirements. The state of Oklahoma requires an annual audit report to be filed within six months of the year's end.
However, Green also said he did not see any discrepancies that would make him believe the numbers were not presented fairly.
"This is a clean audited opinion, so there were no material misstatements in here," he said.
A major investigation was also initiated in 2014 at the request of then-City 4 Councilor Linda Spyres to look at possible improper spending within the Street Department and mayor's office. The special audit was performed through the State Auditor and Inspector's Office. Auditors ultimately cited poor communication, lack of proper documentation, and poor planning.
Danya Curtis was hired to replace Gilliam, but last week, Catron put her on paid administrative leave, pending a probe into the city's finances. Catron said concerns about financial records were brought to her attention, but she could not give specific details. The mayor did not address those concerns Monday evening.
City Treasurer Lanny Williams said he supports the mayor's decision to get as many people involved in the financial scrutiny as possible.
"A lot of different eyes looking at it from different perspective," said Williams. "I think that's a plus."
Action to remove marijuana dispensaries from the current moratorium was approved. Catron said she didn't have an issue with the removal, and Fire Chief Ray Hammons echoed her statement, saying he doesn't have a problem with eliminating the moratorium.
"I think we're all in an agreement with the dispensary; I think that was basically on there because we were doing the broad sweep of trying to get everything," said Hammons. "The dispensary is already in its spot where it's need to be."
The board approved the purchase of a waste hauler trailer in the Solid Waste Department at a cost of $69,330. Superintendent Chris Armstrong said he currently has four semis and three trailers.
"With the trailer added from Steco, anything that happens, we'll be ready for it," said Armstrong.
He said this was a budgeted item and there would be no taxes. Steco would be paid 10 percent up front and paid the rest once the trailer is delivered. Long questioned the superintendent and asked him if there were other dire needs on which he could be spending $70,000.
"Right now, we are fine. I'm trying to keep us prepared for if something happens again," said Armstrong. "The only thing I can see us using the money for would be dumpsters, because we have more businesses coming in."
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers was absent from the meeting.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
