The Tahlequah City Council, during a Jan. 3 meeting, approved a permission letter from the maker of Ragù pasta sauce with the fire department.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said he went to a leadership class, and one of the things he took away from it pertained to team-building skills.
Capt. Jody Enlow decided to film a Ragù commercial with his shift, and the video was uploaded to firefighter Anthony Margarit’s TikTok page. It caught the attention of the national pasta sauce company.
“They reached out to him and wanted to donated some stuff to the fire department, and also wanted to use the video they had shot in either a commercial some kind of local TV back where they’re from,” said Baker.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd said all the firefighters involved in the video have signed the contact.
“I think [the video] got what Jody was trying to do. I think it brought their shift closer together and I think it did some good for their shift,” said Baker.
A representative from Ragù said they will send a truck full of sauces to Station 1 on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Baker said TFD plans to use the sauces as part of a spaghetti-benefit dinner, and someone has already agreed to donate the pasta.
“Casey, I’d like to thank you and Anthony and all of those that were involved doing that little bit extra,” said Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker. “Making sure that the positivity – and sometimes in your job, you get lost in the emergency or having to do what others may not.”
In other business, Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis and Court Clerk Mandy King updated the board changes made on court procedures and payments. Dallis said they had been going over systems in municipal court and wanted to update and expedite those.
“Right now, you get a citation and you have to come to court, you have to go check in with them, you have to go check in with the cashier and you may even have to go back to the municipal court clerk’s office just to pay a citation if you don’t have access to a computer,” said Dallis.
Now, those who get citations and plead guilty have 90 days to pay it in full.
“We give them a court date 90 days out after they enter their plea of no contest or guilty. If they pay it off, they don’t have to come back to that court date [and] they’re done,” said Dallis.
Those who can’t afford to pay can bring in evidence of good cause as to why they can’t make the payment, and they will get an additional 90 days.
The board gave its nod to Baker’s request to amend an ordinance having to do with excessive nuisance alarms. Baker said they’ve responded to 165 calls in 2021, and a majority have been at one location.
“Basically ... the alarm system is outdated and it needs to get fixed. There are certain things we can do as far as a fire watch; we had done that several times,” said Baker.
The ordinance will require fees to be collected if there are four nuisances alarms in the one-month period, or six nuisance alarms over the span of 12 months.
A request to authorize Shelldon Miggletto to apply for funding from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for Cedar Street improvements was granted. Miggletto said $195,714 would be used toward the 2013 bond project and will allow bond funds to go toward another project.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting could be Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers at City Hall.
