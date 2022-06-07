The Tahlequah City Council, during a June 6 meeting, voted to convert Delaware Street from a two-way to a one-way street between Muskogee Avenue and College Avenue.
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the existing street has 25 parallel parking spaces.
"If it was designated one-way and angled parking on north and south side of Delaware; you would achieve approximately a total of 38 spaces," said Tannehill. "Another option the Planning Commission explored was to remain a two-way and having angled parking on the south side of the road. That would yield 31 spaces."
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker preferred keeping the street a two-way to accommodate traffic to and from Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
"I think the reason we need to really take a good long look at this, is because these people who would be using that street might be bereaved and may not have the full mental capacity for concentrating on driving," said Baker.
Since the change was voted on, Tannehill said signage would be posted and the area would be painted - an easy fix, if issues were to arise and the decision needed to be rescinded.
Beverly Adkisson, branch manager for Arvest Bank on Delaware Street, said the need for adequate parking is the reason the change was being sought.
"Some of that is perceived but some of that is very real," she said. "Whenever we do have events going on downtown or we have a large funeral that takes place, it literally takes all available parking in that area, and we thought this would be a good accommodation for customers to be able to park easily."
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said it was a gamble he was willing to take, and he made a motion, while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded.
In other business, the board gave its nod to a resolution that called for the special election to elect a city clerk. Councilors already appointed Whitney Shaw to fill the unexpired seat, and she was sworn in last week.
The election is slated for Aug. 23 and the runoff on Nov. 8, should there be a need for one.
The board discussed the proposed budget during Monday's meeting and officials said it was a balanced budget.
What's next
A detailed article on the 2022-2023 proposed budget will be in the Wednesday, June 8, e-edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.