Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.