As art continues to bloom around Tahlequah, a new statue of one of the city's favorite residents was unveiled Thursday at the Thompson House.
Almost 100 fans of the retired teacher, musician, and noted local historian socially distanced around the yard to participate, with Herrington seated beside the statue.
Sculpted by Denise Ford, the statue features Herrington speaking to a child as they walk together.
Retiring BancFirst President Mark Gish began the program by thanking all the donors, of which there are more than 65 at last count.
“I love her zest for life, positive attitude, Christian faith, and love of teaching and local history, emphasizing the importance of learning. She’s deserving due to her lifelong dedication and devotion to Tahlequah, its history and the willingness to tell others," Gish said.
Gish was among those who worked on the statue committee.
“Knowing her love of Tahlequah, education, music and devotion to others, we thought a statue should be erected. Beth is always kind, considerate, and even when she disagrees, she does it in a positive, constructive way so that you understand her point of view. That’s a very rare quality these days,” said Gish.
Gish and David McClain were catalysts behind the committee that chose a statue to show appreciation to Herrington for all she continues to do for the community.
“She’s one of the greatest leaders this community has had," said McClain, and then looking at Herrington, he added, "Your mom and dad are looking down from heaven right now, saying, ‘job well done.'"
Mayor Sue Catron mentioned two kinds of people: those who dream big with vision and enthusiasm, and those who quietly get the work done to complete the task at hand.
“Rare is the third person who does both. Beth is that person. We are very lucky to have her here. She can change a person one conversation at a time. There’s no one else quite like her,” said Catron. “You have a long list of dreams and accomplishments and even more friends. Beth, we appreciate you and all you’ve done for Tahlequah.”
Speaking on behalf of Tour Tahlequah, Kin Thompson said tourism is the No. 1 industry here today.
“Tourism has to be unique and celebrate what’s good about your community. We thank you, we honor you and we celebrate you,” said Thompson.
Friends of the Thompson House President Etter Nottingham told Herrington how much everyone appreciates her.
“I appreciate you, and want this statue to represent for our community what is the best,” Nottingham said.
The honoree herself was the final speaker during the unveiling.
“I came here in 1947, just after turning 17, and the people in the community welcomed me and have supported me in all my endeavors,” Herrington said.
She mentioned five guideposts she lives by: faith, music, education, children, and tomorrow.
“Faith is this song: 'All things bright and beautiful, all things great and small; Jesus loves them all,'” she said.
Herrington added that music is the universal language; it needs no interpreter.
“It can lead you to the highest point or to help others though a low point,” she said.
Education is for all people, of all ages, all the time, according to Herrington.
“I was really and truly called to be a teacher. I believe in education. It is a platform that makes the best of everyone,” she said. “Our youth are the stepping stones to the future. We need to encourage them. Tomorrow surely comes. I think in terms of the future and what is best for us, we all need to ask ourselves, what can we do to make it better?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.