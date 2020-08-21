City planning commission welcomes new members

The Tahlequah City Planning Commission welcomed two newly appointed members during an Aug. 20 meeting.
Before the meeting began, Ryan Cannonie and Michael Torkelson were sworn in by City Clerk DeAnna Hammons.
Commissioner Gary Cacy was elected chairman, while Robert Batson was elected vice chairman, and Torkelson was tapped as secretary.
The board gave its nod to a Cherokee Nation Tahlequah art pathway proposal. Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the proposed addition would be an asset to the downtown area.
"This is a development just to the south of the Cherokee Nation original courthouse, and they're proposing to have quite a plaza and sidewalk and parking improvements for that area," Tannehill said.
Tannehill said there will be a "mid-walk" crossing along Keetoowah Street -- a crosswalk in the middle of the block.
Cacy said since it is an improvement to the city's right-of-way, the City Council would need to approve the proposal.
"I would like to publicly state that if we could work with Cherokee Nation to construct some bumpouts to allow that pathway across that one-way street, it should be a little bit shorter," Cacy said. "That way, the people across from that street can at least be seen as they are crossing."
Cacy expressed concern for the fact that the pathway will end up coming out onto a busy roadway, and a plan of action was needed before the proposal is brought before City Council.
"It's a great project, but you cannot not take into consideration that you're wanting to come out right here and you've got firetrucks that come out right here, turning into that way or that way going to calls," Cacy said. "Then you've got people that race through this intersection to get to this light."
The commissioners agreed to have the pathway voted on by councilors, with those concerns addressed.
Tannehill asked the board to update him about the city of Tahlequah Comprehensive Plan.
"As you can tell by the draft, it was a draft in August of last year, so we're a year removed from the latest draft," Tannehill said. "There's likely going to be some sort of minor update that needs to be involved or included before taking it to final approval."
Cacy explained how they left off with the establishment of a historic preservation district boundary and commercial corridor overlay during a Feb. 20 meeting.
The city of Tahlequah completed the draft of the comprehensive plan and asked that the Planning Commission board review and make recommendations.
Former Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson pointed out there is a lot of history in Tahlequah, and they have an opportunity to protect preservation areas.
Torkelson said it was time to get the plan adopted by council to set in motion more action down the road.
"This has been on high center for way too long -- I didn't realize that -- and now that's it's up to us, we are the bottleneck," Torkelson said. "I think in a month, we read it and make recommendations, and then we choose to adopt it or kick it back and say it has to be redone."
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
