The Tahlequatics swim complex reopened Wednesday, June 24, after briefly closing when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Tesina Jackson, administrative office assistant for City Hall, said patrons are asked to take extra precautions, and swimming lessons and reservations have been rescheduled for a later date.
“We are still taking the precautions that were previously put into place by asking patrons to call to make reservations and by screening them as they come in,” said Jackson. “We ask that all swimmers try to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing outside of their own party. We also try to ensure social distancing by keeping with the reservation system.”
Oscar Hokeah said he initially wasn’t too concerned with the pool being open this summer. But the recent scare won’t stop him from spending time by the water with his daughters.
“We went to the swimming pool about three times since it opened, and then after the scare, we waited, and I’m not sure if we’ll go back again this summer,” said Hokeah. “We switched it up, and we’re making extra trips to the river. I’d say we’ve gone about six or seven times in the past month.”
Hokeah brought his three daughters to the city splash pad, and he said it was a good place for them to maintain distance.
“We’re coming here to the splash pad a little bit less, but that has nothing to do with the virus. They’ve gotten to that age where they’re not as engaged, and the swimming pool and the river are more ideal for them,” Hokeah said.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said she hasn’t had parents reach out to her yet. However, she is monitoring some concerning posts on social media.
“With any of our recreational facilities, there is the potential to be exposed to COVID-19, the flu, or a cold. We believe our continued efforts to sanitize frequently at the pool helps,” she said.
The pool remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The times for Wednesday-Saturday are: 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.; 1-2:45 p.m.; 3-4:45 p.m.; and 5-6:45 p.m. The hours are slightly different on Sundays, as there is no 5-6:45 p.m. time slot. The limit for swimmers in the facilities will continue to rise throughout the summer, already increasing from 85 to 100.
