A plea from a resident to the Tahlequah City Council and administration to repair roads more quickly, and discussion on a possible solution to cut down the time it will take to do curb repairs on Ross Street, kicked off the Aug. 8 meeting.
“The road construction on East Fourth Street destroyed my car,” said Cathy Cott, a Tahlequah resident. “It’s a nice, wonderful street now with drainage, but it took a long time. And it doesn’t look like Cedar is ever going to get fixed. These people can’t even get to their houses.”
Cott asked the city to stop ripping streets up until others are repaired.
“People are out there talking about it,” said Cott. “I don’t feel like the city, city council and street department are hearing us.”
The lack of striping on Muskogee Avenue was another point Cott made. She said that at night or if it is raining, it is difficult to determine where the lanes are. Cott asked that the city do better.
“It’s dangerous. I think we can do better,” said Cott. “Striping does not cost a bazillion dollars.”
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker requested that Ross Street be taken care of and for the city to look at the issues and devise ways to correct them.
“The stress [of Ross Street construction] is not only on the students [of Greenwood school] themselves, the school, the teachers, but also the parents,” said Baker.
Original plans for the Ross Street curbing project is estimated to take 60 days or less and another 60 days or less for paving.
Engineer Greg Armstrong, vice president of Holloway, Updike & Bellen, proposed a solution to keeping Ross Street torn up for 120 days.
A possible option offered up by the contractor, said Armstrong, is to bring in a paving machine and create curbs, gutters and lanes all at the same time, down the full length of the street. This would speed up the construction considerably, he said.
“The only problem with that is [as] we go by the driveways, the driveways are all shut down for three days,” said Armstrong.
A discussion ensued on how that might impact the neighborhood, especially anyone who is physically challenged. Mayor Suzanne Myers suggested the homeowners might be able to park in two commercial lots for the three days it takes for the work to cure.
Armstrong estimated the proposed solution would cut the length of time for the project by 60 days.
Taylor Tannehill, who was recently hired as city administrator, suggested that for those who need access to their homes due to special needs, the driveway could be left open and finished by hand.
No action was taken on the item.
During the July 17 meeting, Baker initiated a discussion to commence the final planning and bidding process on a project for White Avenue that originally went out to bid in 2014, but was never completed. An agenda item on Monday’s meeting proposed the city enter into an agreement with Kelly Engineering & Associates Inc., for engineering services for roadside and stormwater retention pond design on White Avenue.
The project is already budgeted, and the motion carried.
A proposed cleanup of the tax codes reflecting the correct amounts was presented by John Hammons, city attorney. The motion carried.
Jeremy Jones, the new branch manager of the Tahlequah Public Library, introduced himself and said the board had approved their budget.
Pamela Bell, an officer with the Tahlequah Police Department, received a certificate of appreciation for her 15 years of service. Jesus Nava was promoted to firefighter/driver for the Tahlequah Fire Department.
“Jesus has been with the fire department for eight years,” said Chief Casey Baker. “Jesus has done everything expected of him to be a firefighter [and] driver.”
During executive session, the council discussed the negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police. No vote was taken, and no action was required. Also considered was possible action related to City of Tahlequah v. Springwater, LLC.
The third item in executive session was the acquisition of a real property in Wood Ridge Addition. A decision was made to begin the process of acquiring the property as discussed in session, at the price discussed.
No action was taken on the hiring of a new planning director to replace Tannehill.
What’s next
The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.