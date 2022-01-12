From staff reports
Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from January increased by more than $100,000 from the same time last year, but Hulbert's figures decreased.
The January distribution of collections represents receipts from November business, with monies accounting for sales from Nov. 16 and estimated from Oct. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $738,598.17, compared to $637,684.06 last year. For January, Tahlequah brought in $1,079,446.92, up by $137,923.58 from January 2021's figure of $941,523.34. Hulbert's January 2022 collections were down $1,570.54 from the $20,331.58 collected in January 2021.
Data show disbursement of $193,129,239 in tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $164,181,289 distributed in December last year. The use tax disbursement was $36,827,822. Oklahoma counties shared in a $31,839,923 disbursement, and $6,671,148 in use tax.
